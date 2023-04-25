I’m A Celeb star Gillian McKeith is set to spark a row on tonight’s show (Tuesday, April 25) as she calls out “disgusting and embarrassing” behaviour.

The Scottish star made a surprise appearance during last night’s show after being delivered to camp in a box.

Gillian returned to the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Gillian McKeith returns to I’m A Celeb

Last night’s launch episode of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw a show legend return.

Gillian McKeith – who was last on the show in 2010 – entered the camp as a latecomer. The TV personality was delivered to camp in a box – but not everyone was happy to see her.

Shaun Ryder – who appeared on the show with Gillian back in 2010 – could be heard swearing when she made her entrance.

In tonight’s episode, Shaun can be heard sharing his thoughts on his former co-star’s arrival.

“Gillian came out of a box. I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian, yeah,” he says in the Bush Telegraph.

Gillian is set to spark a row (Credit: ITV)

Gillian McKeith set to spark row on I’m A Celeb South Africa

Tonight’s episode will also see Gillian share her thoughts on the state of the camp toilet – the long drop. Could her scathing remarks about it spark a row in camp early on?

During tonight’s edition of the show, Gillian slams the state of the toilet.

“The long drop, it’s disgusting. The toilet roll is saturated. It’s nauseating,” she says.

During a chat with Helen Flanagan, she says: “There’s people ‘widdling’ on the seat. We’re going to have to talk to them.

“There’s going to have to be a discussion about this. It’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting. What if you sit on the seat and there’s the residue of someone before?”

Will his spark a row in camp?

Janice had viewers in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Viewers in hysterics over Janice Dickinson’s behaviour

During last night’s show, viewers were left in hysterics over Janice Dickinson’s behaviour towards Paul Burrell.

Paul and Janice met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. Paul wasn’t a housemate, however he did enter the house for three days to accomodate the ‘Big Brother Royal Family’ task.

Upon meeting Paul, Janice said: “I am feeling so psyched. I’ve just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys. I wish I knew who they were!”

Viewers were in hysterics. “Iconic that Janice has forgotten who Paul is even though they’ve crossed paths on CBB. I’m screaming,” one viewer tweeted.

“Janice Dickinson introducing herself to Paul even though they already met on CBB is [bleep] hilarious,” another wrote.

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.