OPINION: I’m fed up of Janice Dickinson on I’m A Celebrity, she should quit the show

At first, I had high hopes for Janice Dickinson on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, but she has bitterly disappointed me.

The former supermodel and self-proclaimed “bitch” promised to be one of the most entertaining campmates, so what happened?

It’s a tragedy that Shaun Ryder and Amir Khan have left the jungle (not so much Gillian ‘contraband knickers’ McKeith) instead of Janice. In my opinion, Janice should have left the jungle already.

In fact, I believe she should never have agreed to take part in the show at all. Here’s why…

Janice Dickinson was all smiles before taking part on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, but zero smiles after (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson should have left I’m A Celebrity instead of Amir Khan

Amir Khan left I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on Tuesday, May 02, 2023. But he was the wrong choice. The likeable boxer became the third star to leave after the campmates were forced to vote someone out in a show first.

He made it easy for everyone when he said he wanted to go and talk to his wife. When Ant and Dec arrived in camp to break the news, Amir seemed pleased to be heading home and seeing his family.

Speaking after his exit, Amir said: “It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. It’s like I got to be with a new family in South Africa. I’m always going to compare it with my first time in Australia but this one, for me, was way better.

“Great camp, the campmates were amazing. Even though I would have loved to have stayed in a little bit longer, sometimes what can happen is, if you stay longer, you can outstay your welcome.”

Amir went on to say that what made this experience better than his last one was his campmates, who encouraged him to push through the trials. And the trials are EXACTLY what Janice is not contributing to.

Janice should not be on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Janice is known for being brash, loud, and feisty, but she’s been glum, sleepy and boring this time around. Yes, you did read that right – Janice Dickinson is being boring!

She seems to sleep all day, and lies in bed waiting for her campmates to bring her food. The woman is NOT a team player. That was clear from the first trial when she refused to try at least half of the ‘food’ put infront of her.

Janice moaned throughout the whole trial, saying: “I won’t do it and everyone will starve. I can’t eat [bleep] from a frog.”

Along with Jordan Banjo, Janice had to tuck into 10 dishes, including lamb testicles and Hartebeest stomach. Together the duo managed to win five stars for the camp, despite lots of screaming from Janice.

At the time, viewers were divided by Janice’s behaviour, with some finding her funny, and others annoying.

Sadly, though, the trial wasn’t a one-off. Janice has consistently lashed out during the series with cries of “I’m not doing that” or “I’m not eating it”. Hasn’t she watched I’m A Celebrity before?

Janice is barely taking part, but she’s not providing amusement either. She’s a dead weight, and she should be next to go.

Janice Dickinson has refused to be a team player on the show (Credit: ITV.com)

Age is just a number Janice!

I am so bored of Janice using her age as an excuse for not participating.

At first, I was thrilled I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was representing the ‘older’ population with Janice Dickinson (68), Carol Vorderman (62), Paul Burrell (64), Phil Tufnell (57), Fatima Whitbread (62), Gillian McKeith (63), and Shaun Ryder (60).

All these contestants are over 60, and willing to give up their luxuries for several weeks. The oldies have the best stories, and often have more to prove. But, during the recent water trial, Janice cited her age as the reason she walked away, leaving her campmates struggling.

Not once have I heard the other teammates refuse to take part because of their age. Yes, Janice is the eldest, but not by much! Janice is four years older than Paul, and six years older than Carol and Fatima. Can you imagine badass Fatima or Carol using their age as an excuse to let people down?

Nah, ain’t going to happen!

Why did Janice even agree to take part?

Perhaps the problem is that Janice really has nothing to lose from taking part… Of course, she’s being paid, but her career doesn’t need it – she’s already pretty loaded.

Unlike the likes of Jordan Banjo, Toff, Gillian McKeith, and Helen Flanagan, Janice will most definitely not be hoping for any work in the UK afterwards.

She lives in California with her fourth husband, psychiatrist Dr Robert ‘Rocky’ Gerner. So she’s probably not that bothered about making friends, either.

Why did she even agree to take part? There are dozens of other campmates who deserve the ‘legend’ status more than her. Katie Price/Peter Andre, Gina D’Acampo, and Christopher Biggins for starters…

Do you agree?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on weekdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

