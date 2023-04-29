Gillian McKeith was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa last night (April 28), and fans are already questioning what her motives were for joining the show in the first place.

Shaun Ryder and Gillian became the first pair eliminated from the South African spin-off series on Friday night. In a change from the usual I’m A Celebrity format, the campmates who come last in the trial got booted off the show.

However, before the trial even started – and after her performance in it – it seemed clear Gillian would end up going home. Fans complained that she “didn’t even try” as she battled for survival alongside Shaun.

As a result, many took to Twitter after her elimination to share their thoughts. Some even suggested that Gillian only signed up to the show for a “pay cheque”… But Gillian has hit back.

I’m A Celebrity viewers hit out at Gillian McKeith

“Gillian McKeith really just went in for the money. She didn’t even try in that task!” alleged one viewer. A second hit out at the star, speculating: “Easy money for some, Gillian never intended doing that trial, or any trial. How much did ITV pay that waste of time?”

“Gillian wanted to get her money and leave there immediately,” claimed a third viewer. Others agreed, with another saying: “@imacelebrity should’ve just set fire to the money they’ve paid Gillian and saved us all from this [bleep] show.” “Surely #Gillian is putting all that on,” said another about her behaviour in the trial. “She just wants her pay cheque!!”

I’m A Celebrity star responds

The star’s rep hit back as they told ED!: “Gillian was bitten severely by a tick in 2010 so has a bit more fear and Shaun was severely bitten by a snake in 2010. So there was a bit more trepidation. Overcoming phobias in the heat of the moment takes a bit of time.”

They also responded to viewers’ “negative” comments. They added: “Viewers don’t really have an understanding of the severity of phobias – otherwise they would not make such negative statements. Phobias affect individuals in different ways. Gillian did exceptionally well in the challenge with Shaun.”

Gilliam blamed for Shaun’s exit

Following Shaun and Gillian’s eviction from the show, many fans blamed the health expert for his exit.

One fan of Shaun ranted: “Gillian completely messed it up for Shaun,” while another added: “[Bleep] sake, Shaun going because of Gillian.”

Gillian’s final episode on the show did prove hilarious for other reasons, though. The star was hailed by he campmates and viewers alike as she revealed how she’d smuggled all manner of contraband into camp in her “spicy knickers”.

