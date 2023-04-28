I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers furious as camp favourite is one of TWO stars eliminated

I’m A Celebrity fans were left furious tonight (April 28) as two campmates left the South Africa spin-off show.

Hosts Ant and Dec had entered the jungle last night to reveal that Shaun Ryder, Phil Tuffnell and Andy Whyment would all face a challenge to decide who stayed and who left camp for good.

As well as that, the trio all had to pick a campmate to team up with on the challenge. So who stayed and who left? Read on and we’ll tell you…

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were the first pair eliminated (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Two stars leave South Africa spin-off show

It was the end of the road for two of our returning stars tonight.

After the trial, which saw Toff and Phil Tufnell and Andy and Jordan Banjo go head-to-head with Shaun and Gillian McKeith, it was revealed that Shaun and Gillian would be going home.

And it’s safe to say that viewers were less than impressed.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “She didn’t even try.” Another added: “[Bleep] sake, Shaun going because of Gillian.” A third commented: “I’m really not [bleep]ing happy now!” Another added: “Gillian completely messed it up for Shaun.”

Meanwhile, others thanked Shaun for “taking one for the team” and getting rid of Gillian early on. “Shaun took one for the team and to all that watch I’m A Celeb. Thank you Shaun.” Another added: “Shaun up for a knighthood for his duty to humanity getting her off the screen.”

Contraband-gate

Even before the double elimination, it was a busy – and tense – night in camp. The row over contraband rumbled on as the campmates discovered if they’d be awarded their 10-star dinner.

Fatima was perhaps most aggrieved by the rule break. She spoke out in camp and declared that the incident deserved punishment. “Whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together,” she said.

Furthermore, she added: “It shouldn’t go unpunished. It’s not about the individuals, it’s about the rules being breached. I’m a principled person and I want to be true to myself.”

