I’m A Celebrity: Fatima Whitbread furious as she calls for ITV to hand out ‘punishment’ to campmates

I’m A Celebrity alumni Fatima Whitbread was not in the best of spirits after her campmates snuck contraband into the camp.

Fatima, 62, is currently taking part in the brand-new I’m A Celebrity… South Africa series, which follows previous campmates taking on trials again.

Back in 2010, Gillian McKeith had snuck in banned spices in her underwear, while this year, the star hid ingredients and almonds in her bra. Myleene Klass and Paul Burrell also revealed that they had snuck in banned spices and coffee.

As punishment, the campmates were told that until the goods were handed over, the camp’s meal would be delayed. It’s fair to say Fatima wasn’t impressed as she expressed that the rule-breaking deserved a punishment.

I’m A Celebrity: Fatima Whitbread furious

After pointing out that Amir Khan’s 10 stars could be at risk because of the situation, Fatima said: “Whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together.”

Furthermore, she added: “It shouldn’t go unpunished. It’s not about the individuals, it’s about the rules being breached. I’m a principled person and I want to be true to myself.”

In tonight’s show, spoilers reveal that tensions rise further between the campmates.

Helen Flanagan says: “I really hope we don’t miss out on our stars.” Paul Burrell notes: “After the drama, everything went flat.” In the Bush Telegraph Toff says: “There’s been a bit of a bizarre turn of atmosphere in the camp. I’m hoping everyone’s going to get a belting night’s sleep.”

But are they going to bed with full stomachs?

Body language expert speaks out on Fatima

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton explained that Fatima became an “authoritarian figure” in the camp.

He said: “Following the news of contraband being smuggled into camp, Fatima had a face like thunder. We saw her flash a few microexpressions of disgust. We have to remember she’s spent her whole professional life playing by the rules, having honesty and integrity and being a good competitor.”

He continued: “These core values have stuck with her, she’s very much got these. And we saw her value system kicking in during this situation. She was very vocal in that the rule breaking shouldn’t go unpunished. However, telling the camp that they were ‘in it together’ signifies how she is a true team player.”

In addition, Darren added: “From a non-verbal point of view, Fatima closed down. And she was genuinely angry judging by her facial expressions.”

