Harvey Price is the focus of a new BBC One documentary, which follows his mum Katie as she searches for the right residential college for him.

The eldest of Katie’s five children, Harvey has a rare genetic disorder, with complex needs and a long list of behavioural and medical conditions.

But who is his dad? And where is he now?

What has former footballer Dwight Yorke said about his son?

Katie Price and her son appear in a new BBC One documentary. But who is Harvey’s dad? And where is Dwight Yorke now? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Harvey’s dad?

Harvey’s father is former Aston Villa and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.

Katie became pregnant with Harvey, who was born in May 2002, while briefly dating former Premier League footballer Dwight.

Their relationship was short-lived, as Dwight reportedly cheated on Katie while she was 14 weeks pregnant.

Dwight initially denied he was Harvey’s father and demanded a paternity test.

Katie took a DNA test to confirm her ex Dwight was Harvey’s dad.

Dwight DID turn up at the hospital to visit his son after he was born but, sadly, he later decided he didn’t want to be a part of Harvey’s life.

Where is Dwight Yorke now?

Dwight, now 49, describes himself as a brand ambassador for Manchester United, and a sports ambassador for Trinidad & Tobago where he was born.

He works in the media as a pundit and analyst on various sports channels.

In December 2018, Dwight avoided bankruptcy by paying a £1.5 million debt to HM Revenue and Customs.

Harvey celebrates his 18th birthday by going train spotting (Credit: BBC One)

Does Harvey see his dad?

Sadly for Harvey, he and his dad have virtually no contact now.

Katie claims that Dwight struggles to accept Harvey’s disabilities and health battles.

Over the years, Katie has made several pleas to Dwight to contact his son (see below).

What has Dwight said about Harvey?

During a 2009 interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, Dwight said his lack of contact with Harvey was due to “a combination of different things”.

He said: “One, my time schedule and being based up in Manchester and a footballer on an everyday basis.

“I’m not sitting here and saying I’m a total perfect father. I’ve made mistakes along the way and I would love to turn the clock back.”

At the time, Dwight said he DID want to “play an intricate part” of Harvey’s life but said that opportunity had been “taken away” from him.

The sports star admitted he found Katie’s comments about him “hurtful” and accused her of using Harvey against him.

Regarding the allegations that he’d cheated on Katie, he said: “I think anyone who’s in a relationship would like their partner to be faithful and I’m saying I wasn’t the perfect partner, she knows that.

“That’s why I said our relationship wasn’t stable.”

The same year, it emerged that Katie’s then-husband Peter Andre wanted to adopt Harvey but Dwight refused to allow it.

A furious Dwight wrote in his book that he wanted to “throttle” Peter.

He told Kay: “I thought he was very disrespectful at the time. I don’t hate the guy because I don’t know him.”

Harvey’s weight has been a cause for concern for mum Katie (Credit: BBC One)

What has Katie said about Harvey’s dad Dwight?

Katie has made dozens of public pleas to Dwight Yorke about their shared son Harvey.

In her 2014 autobiography, she claims: “The last time Harvey’s biological father Dwight Yorke saw him, which was around eight years ago, the first thing he asked was why was Harvey so big. Why was I overfeeding him?

“I’d explained Harvey’s condition to Dwight many times, but he refused to understand it and kept going on about him being fat.

“It’s sad that he’s unable to accept Harvey for who he is and seems unable or unwilling to work within his limitations.

“On that occasion, I think Dwight wanted to blame someone for the fact that his son is disabled.”

Harvey and Dwight contact

Despite this, Katie insists it’s “never too late” to be in Harvey’s life.

In November 2018, Katie shared a series of baby pics and told Dwight the “door is always open”.

A year later, Katie wrote on social media: “Anyone who knows Dwight Yorke, please get him to contact his son.

“Harvey doesn’t deserve this, he sees his other son Tiger, so I don’t understand!

“He does charity work for different kids charities, yet doesn’t see or support his own son.”

Last year, she revealed drastic plans to introduce Harvey to Dwight after having no contact for years.

In a YouTube session, Katie claimed Dwight has only seen their son a few times since he was born – and that he’s been mostly absent from Harvey’s life.

Katie said: “What I would like to do is turn up at Dwight Yorke’s place, ring the doorbell and be there with Harvey, for him to see Harvey.

“That’s what I would like to do and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey’s life, it’s been years.”

Explaining Dwight had not seen his son since he was four, Katie added: “I would love Dwight to come into contact with Harvey. How can you not want to know Harv? He’s so funny.”

Reports say Dwight has not paid sufficient child support either.

Former Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke pictured partying at Barbados Kadooment carnival in 2014 (Credit: Splash)

Harvey and Peter Andre

Peter Andre helped raise Harvey from when he was a baby and said he always considered him as his own.

In fact, Peter hoped to adopt Harvey but Dwight refused to allow it.

Speaking to Hello! in 2014, Peter said of Harvey: “It was Harvey who taught me to be a father before I became a biological dad.

“He changed me.”

After their split in 2009, Katie claimed that Peter no longer had any contact with her son, but he strongly refuted the allegation.

Peter got compensation and a public apology from his ex-wife in 2011, after he sued for comments about him not genuinely caring for Harvey.

Katie’s significant others – and subsequent father figures to Harvey – have included her second husband Alex Reid, Argentinian Leandro Penna, third husband Kieran Hayler and Kris Boyson.

Katie is now dating former Love Island star Carl Woods.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me on BBC One

This documentary follows Katie as she searches for a residential college for Harvey.

Not former glamour model Jordan, or famous Katie, but a mum who desperately wants the best for her son.

She needs an establishment that can cope with Harvey’s complex combination of problems, while allowing him some independence.

As Harvey turns 18, he and Katie explore the options of further education colleges.

Katie is told that if the placement doesn’t work for Harvey, it could start affecting his mental health and wellbeing.

The pair also meet other families with disabled young adults.

Katie says: “I’ve got to let Harvey have the best shot at life that he can.”

She recently hit at reports she was putting Harvey into care and struggling to cope.

Katie’s rep told ED! what the mum-of-five was hoping Harvey would achieve at college.

They said: “Like many parents of disabled children turning 18, Katie is actively looking for a residential college where he will go once he leaves school.”

The rep added that it would be “somewhere he will learn to live as independent a life as he can, learning life skills and socialise with peers – building invaluable friendships”.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me airs on Monday (January 25 2021) at 8.30pm on BBC One (not Wales or Northern Ireland).

