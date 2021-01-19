Katie Price has admitted she sometimes wishes her son Harvey would “go before” her because he wouldn’t be able to cope if she wasn’t here.

The mum-of-five opened up about caring for her 18-year-old son, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie, 42, spoke about putting Harvey into a residential college which will help him become more independent.

The star also discussed her and Harvey’s new BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

Katie admitted she sometimes wishes her son Harvey would “go before” her (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey?

Speaking to Steph McGovern on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, Katie said: “He’s not going into full-time care, he’s never been into care, I’ve been his full-time carer.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey is going into permanent care

“He’s supposed to be going in September… you can do virtual tours of these things but I still think it’s important that you actually go and visit.

“I’m not just going to send him anywhere, unless I’ve been there myself, it’s got to be a home-from-home, he’s got to be happy.”

Katie said Harvey is expected to start residential college in September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Katie say?

She continued: “And then it’s all the statementing you have to do, government stuff, when you’ve got disabilities it’s just so much you have to do, I do need to set up things to support him, if I wasn’t here…

“I do say this in the programme… sometimes I wish he would go before me, because he wouldn’t be able to cope if I wasn’t there.

“I know that’s harsh to say, but I know a lot of people in my situation would feel the same way.”

Meanwhile, Katie admitted looking after Harvey can be “hard work” but she wouldn’t “change him for anything”.

Katie worried about Harvey’s weight (Credit: Channel 4)

The star added: “I am the key-worker, the carer for him.

“He’s on medication for his behaviour, medication to keep him alive and obviously he’s registered blind.

“But I love him so much, and what people have to remember is that he doesn’t know any different.

“The main thing for me is his weight, he’s 29 stone, he was in intensive care last year, and at one point I thought I was going to lose him, because of his weight and heart.”

Harvey has complex needs (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Katie says it’s “not all doom and gloom”

However, Katie insisted Harvey is “fantastic” and has “brilliant banter”.

She said she wanted to share Harvey’s progress on her BBC documentary.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey ‘is not going into care’ as she hits back at recent claims

She said: “Not everything is doom and gloom, he’s fantastic, brilliant banter, personality.

“Obviously I’ve done this BBC documentary… I think he’s the right age and I want to show other families the next step of him being an adult, trying to find a college for him.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on Channel 4, weekdays, at 12:30pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.