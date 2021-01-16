Katie Price has said that son Harvey “is not going into care”.

The model has broken her silence following claims she was planning to put Harvey into full-time care.

In fact, Katie is looking to send disabled Harvey – who recently turned 18 – to a residential college.

This is something that many parents of disabled children look to do when their child gets older.

The aim is to help them become more independent.

What has Katie Price said about sending Harvey to college?

Katie hit back at the claims, which were published earlier this week.

She said she wanted to “clarify” the reports.

She also stated that she is not “struggling to cope” with the demands that looking after her disabled child bring.

Harvey is not going into care, nor is Katie struggling to cope.

Her rep told Entertainment Daily: “To clarify on recent reports regarding Katie and Harvey’s future plans, Harvey is not going into care, nor is Katie struggling to cope.”

Harvey will attend college after he leaves school

Katie’s rep also told ED! what the mum-of-five was hoping Harvey would achieve at college.

“Like many parents of disabled children turning 18, Katie is actively looking for a residential college where he will go once he leaves school.”

The rep added that it would be “somewhere he will learn to live as independent a life as he can, learning life skills and socialise with peers – building invaluable friendships”.

New BBC documentary

The news comes after it was revealed that Katie has filmed a BBC documentary about her search for a residential college for Harvey.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me will show “what really goes on behind closed doors”, she told her social media followers earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram about the programme, Katie said: “Harvey isn’t a thing to poke fun at, he’s my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted – being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me!

“I am so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I.”

What did Katie originally say about Harvey going to a residential college?

It was reported that Katie told The Sun: “It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

She added: “It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey.”

On Friday (January 15), Katie also thanked her fans for their support.

She said it meant a “great deal” to herself and Harvey.

