Bankrupt Katie Price is said to have “made £10,000” by selling her old used clothes on Depop, but what is Depop?

And how can you use the app to snap up the wardrobe of a world-famous celebrity?

Earlier this week Katie hit back at a fan who commented on the star selling her used swimwear.

As a result, Katie retorted that all the items she has up for sale have been “washed and looked after”.

Katie is one of an army of stars selling their clothes on Depop (Credit: Instagram)

What is Depop?

Depop is a peer-to-peer social shopping app that many celebrities are now using to earn a few extra quid and shift their old belongings.

After all, there’s nothing worse than being papped in the same outfit twice, right gals!

If you want to buy something from the app, the process appears to be pretty simple.

Simply find an item you love, click on buy, confirm your shipping address and pay.

And you’ll be wandering round in celebrity hand-me-downs as soon as Royal Mail permits!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

So what is Katie Price selling on Depop?

Katie has sold everything from T-shirts, loungewear and cardigans to worn bikinis, sports bras, jewellery and shoes.

The landing page states the items are “new, old and pre loved worn and owned by the one and only Katie Price”.

What’s more, there’s a new drop of “100 items” coming to the site this Saturday (January 16) at 5pm.

You can check out Katie’s wares here.

And, if you do happen to buy anything from the site, you’ll be helping to fund Katie’s kids’ college educations, because that’s where she’s planning on spending the profits.

How much money has Katie made on Depop?

It’s been reported that the bankrupt star has so far “made £10,000” from selling her old clothing on the site.

Item was wrapped lovely, and the item is perfect – just as described!

It sounds like it most definitely beats standing around in the cold at a bootsale on a rainy Sunday morning!

Items are priced from as little as £5 for a pair of shorts.

A pair of designer Jimmy Choo shoes are up for grabs for £360, which is a fraction of their price brand new.

What have shoppers said about items they’ve bought so far?

Katie’s had glowing reviews on the site so far.

One happy shopper stated: “Everything is in pristine condition and well looked after.”

Another said: “Item was wrapped lovely, and the item is perfect – just as described!”

A third commented that they’d received a “surprise” along with their order.

“Thank you for the eyelashes too, that was a lovely surprise,” the happy shopper revealed.

Katie’s rep told ED!: “The figures are somewhat sensationalised but she is making significant sales.

“Katie is putting the funds into a college account for the children.”

