katie price and harvey price
News

Katie Price reveals son Harvey gave her inspiring New Year’s present

So very sweet!

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

Katie Price revealed Harvey gave her a touching New Year’s present today.

The teen, 18, said he’d made a special drawing for his mum Katie, 42.

Taking to social media on Saturday (January 2), the former glamour model posted a video of Harvey’s big reveal.

In it, he is watching a video of a Gatwick Express train and then shows an impressive drawing.

Harvey says: “Gatwick Express transit train from East Croydon.”

katie price and her son harvey
Katie and Harvey share such a lovely bond (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price couldn’t be prouder of her son Harvey

He then explains that the people on the drawing of the trains are himself and his mum.

Katie beams: “Oh Harvey look at me! I love that.”

Read more: Katie Price supports son Harvey with moving autism post

Harvey replies: “It’s a Happy New Year present.”

Katie says, “Oh Harvey, you’re so cute. I love you!” to which Harvey sweetly replies: “I know mum. I love you too!”

Fans rushed to compliment Harvey’s drawing skills – as well as how sweet he is to his mum.

Harvey’s blossomed into a talented artist

One user gushed: “That’s a really good train drawing, he did well” and another user praised: “He’s an absolute treasure, well done gorgeous boy xx.”

A third user commented: “Wow Harvey, you’re so creative! Wish I could draw like that. Happy New Year to you xx.”

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson deliver heartbreaking update following the death of her dog

And a fourth user congratulated Harvey with: “Love him. Melts my heart every time I watch a video of him.”

Harvey is on the autism spectrum and also has Prader-Willi syndrome.

katie price and son harvey as a young boy
Katie with her son Harvey as a young boy (Credit: SplashNews)

And indeed, Gatwick Express has a special place in the teen’s heart.

He’s a huge fan of the train system and even has his artwork displayed at Gatwick Airport’s railway station.

They arranged for his artwork to be put on display last year.

Bosses there had stumbled on Harvey’s pictures on Instagram and were amazed to discover he’s such a big fan.

At the time the station’s Andrew Burns told The Argus: “I saw this picture on Harvey’s Instagram account and loved it so wanted to see how we could celebrate it at the station.

“It felt amazing. Seeing his face when it was unveiled was priceless. His whole family were so proud of him and rightly so.”

Meanwhile throughout lockdown, Harvey entertained his fans with his epic drawings.

Over on his official Instagram account, he’s shared snaps of his colourful artworks.

These include his favourite dinosaur Barney, his favourite animals – frogs – and even a portrait of Carl Wood’s dog, Sid.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

