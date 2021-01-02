Ulrika Jonsson revealed her dog died recently and she has since shared a heartbreaking update.

The Swedish-British television personality, 53, lost her English bulldog, nine-year-old Nessie, just days after Christmas.

And now she has revealed that one of her two remaining bulldogs, Leo, is in mourning.

So much so, that the heartbroken dog is now following Ulrika everywhere.

Taking to Instagram, Ulrika posted to her Stories a video of the gentle giant walking up to her.

Ulrika is devastated over the loss of her dog Nessie (Credit: ITV)

Ulrika is ‘beyond distraught’ about her dog

She captioned the clip with: “Absolutely does NOT leave my side now.”

The star revealed on December 30 that Nessie had lost her health battle.

She posted a moving black and white snap of her kissing the dog, with the caption: “She’s gone.”

Ulrika’s celebrity pals rushed to share their condolences, including Vicky Pattison, Kerry Katona and Louise Redknapp.

Ulrika says one of her other dogs is so clingy now (Credit: Instagram)

While on Christmas Eve she explained that Nessie had spent almost two days at the vets – and the prognosis was heartbreaking.

She wrote: “Ma grande dame. My first born fur baby.

“Has spent 48hrs at our lovely vet’s. She’s not going to win this battle.

“I’ve been beyond distraught and bereft. We will keep her at home as long as we can. My girl.”

Ulrika is a huge fan of bulldogs, and has had many over the years (Credit: SplashNews)

The star says she cried throughout Christmas

Just the week prior, she vowed to do all she could to save Nessie.

She penned: “This one’s kidneys are failing her. She also has an infected tooth.

“She’s a tough old bird. Nearly 10. Mummy will do whatever it takes to get you as well as possible.

“You are the glue that holds us all together, Nessie. Love you, Royal Empire My Fair Lady. #bulldogbitch.”

Meanwhile she also encouraged her followers to just do what they can – rather than ‘be strong’ in these tough times.

She explained: “Difficult times. For everyone. Not feeling it for all sorts of reasons.

“All those [bleeps] out there who say ‘stay strong’ foolishly make the assumption you were strong from the start. Some of us are not.

“Don’t feel the need to stay strong. Just stay.”

And taking to her column in The Sun, Ulrika says she is grateful to have been able to have Nessie euthanised.

Ulrika Jonsson wrote of losing her dog: “I have cried myself through Christmas and the pain in my heart will not heal any time soon.

“But I’m so glad we were able to end her suffering before it became unbearable for her, and for us to witness.

“We could have gone on keeping her alive for our sakes but it was not the right thing to do.”

