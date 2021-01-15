Katie Price has confirmed Harvey, her eldest son, is going into permanent care.

The former glamour model, 42, revealed she is ‘heartbroken’ after making the decision to put her disabled son into care, and doesn’t want him to think she is “getting rid of him”.

Katie Price has said disabled son Harvey is going into permanent care (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey?

In a chat with The Sun, Katie said: “It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively.”

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey gave her inspiring New Year’s present

Speaking further, Katie said it will allow the teenager to have an “independent life” and socialise with others.

The star said it’s the best thing for the teenager (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him.”

It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day.

Katie explained that Harvey will be “three hours away” and the fact she won’t be able to get to him all the time upsets her, as she has her other kids to care for.

Katie has Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six.

She said it will allow Harvey to socialise with more people and live more independently (Credit: SplashNews)

Mum-of-five’s new BBC documentary

Katie and Harvey are due to star in a new documentary with the BBC later this month.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me will show “what really goes on behind closed doors”, she told her social media followers this week.

Read more: What is Depop? Katie Price has ‘made 10k’ by selling her old clothes on the site

In a post on Instagram about the programme, Katie said: “Harvey isn’t a thing to poke fun at, he’s my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted – being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me!

“I am so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I.”

– Katie Price: Harvey and Me airs on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday, January 25

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.