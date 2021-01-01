Katie Price delights Instagram fans with family pic of kids and Carl Woods

Katie Price has thrilled her Instagram fans with a family photo of her children and Carl Woods.

The mum-of-five posed alongside her five kids – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny – and her beau Carl.

Behind the family stood their glamorous Christmas tree and massive heaps of presents.

What did Katie Price say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “Absolutely loved Christmas this year with all my babies and my gorgeous man @carljwoods.”

In the picture, Junior, 15, is seen with his arms around sister Bunny, six.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Harvey took centre stage in the family snap alongside Katie, who cuddled Jett, seven, and Princess, 13.

Carl and Katie celebrated Christmas with her kids (Credit: YouTube)

Fans gushed over the picture.

One person said: “Love this pic … happy family indeed. Some people are so jealous of others finding happiness. Rise above it.”

Another commented: “What a beautiful family!”

A third wrote: “Wow just wow what a beautiful family pic you all look so happy I wish you ALL the best for 2021.”

Katie recently said she’s determined to add to her brood and have a baby with Carl.

Carl and Katie have spoken about marriage and babies on several occasions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Sun last month: “I’m not getting any younger . . . I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean.

“It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger.

“We’ve been trying — I’ll find out if I’m pregnant on the 29th because that’s when my period is due.”

Katie and Carl have spoken about marriage and babies on several occasions.

The star also told OK! magazine that she’s been waiting her whole life to meet someone like Carl.

Katie said she’s “been longing to be this happy for so long” (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram.

“I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

