Katie Price has spoken about an airport drama in which her son Harvey was confronted by armed police and had to get off a plane.

The former model, 42, said the incident occurred when Harvey, 18, refused to get off a plane.

According to Katie, Harvey “kicked off” because he didn’t want the family holiday to end.

And the mum-of-five revealed that she had to intervene to prevent her boy from getting into serious trouble.

Katie Price and her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say happened at the airport?

Harvey – Katie’s son with former footballer Dwight Yorke – has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

And Katie said that Harvey reacted badly when they arrived home from a family break.

Speaking to the BBC’s disability podcast Ouch, she said: “We had a bit of trouble on a plane not so long ago where he didn’t even want to come off the plane because he wanted to stay on holiday.

Read more: Katie Price admits she sometimes wishes son Harvey ‘would go before her’

“Everybody had to get off the other end of the plane. Then he kicked off, then all the armed police came.

“He was trying to smash the phones off the wall in the airport and tunnel. Oh my god, it was a nightmare.”

Katie Price is dating former Love Island star Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price shares video of son Harvey

The star said that she had to step in to prevent further problems, explaining to the police that Harvey has autism.

She added that “he does have his moments”.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey ‘is not going into care’ as she hits back at recent claims

Earlier today, Katie shared a hilarious video of Harvey on her Instagram feed.

The star, who is dating former Love Island contestant Carl Woods, captioned it: “Harvey has me in stitches, especially when he takes the [expletive] out of me and @carljwoods because Carl calls me Dolly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

In the clip, Harvey can be seen mimicking Katie and Carl, kissing his hand and saying: “I love you Dolly, I love you babe.”

And Katie’s followers seemed to really enjoy the video.

One wrote: “I love your boy, he’s truly amazing and you’ve done a fantastic job with him. You’re an incredible mum.”

Another said: “Oh Harvey mate, you are just ace and I can tell you love your Mum sooooo much.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.