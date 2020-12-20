Katie Price has been slammed by Kris Boyson after she accused him of taking her son Harvey’s treadmill.

The personal trainer, who has since moved on with Bianca Gascoigne, hit out at his ex-girlfriend on Instagram earlier today (December 20).

In the scathing post, Kris told Katie to “stop talking rubbish” and spreading “lies” involving her 18-year-old son.

Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson has hit out at the reality star for ‘spreading lies’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kris Boyson say about Katie Price?

The 42-year-old reality star recently claimed she was forced to pay for a new treadmill after Kris failed to return her old one.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Katie shared: “We have now got a gym as I had to get one for Harvey. So, fitness for us is the way forward… unless Carl gets me pregnant.”

The mum-of-five added that her running machine had gone “walkabout” after Kris previously promised to repair it.

And her comments didn’t go unnoticed by Kris.

Katie accused Kris of failing to return a treadmill (Credit: YouTube)

Taking to his Instagram Story, he fumed: “Here we go again.

“She needs to stop talking rubbish and not involve Harvey in her lies after all the support I’ve given!”

What has Kris said about Katie in the past?

Kris and Katie had an on and off relationship from summer 2018.

The couple’s split hasn’t been the easiest, with Kris previously insisting he “could destroy her career”.

The personal trainer hit out on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It came after Katie claimed her former fiancé was using her for fame.

Back in October, Kris said: “I’ve come on here today just to set the record straight, I’ll be careful with what I say as I’m not out here to destroy anyone’s career.”

He added: “Let’s not even talk about Harv. I was there 24/7 for that kid and gave him every bit of support and helped him out in every way I could.”

He later claimed Katie was sleeping with three other men during their relationship.

The reality star with her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Katie been up to?

Earlier this week, reports revealed Katie may not be able to spend Christmas with her kids after travelling to Turkey for dental treatment.

The star star may be required to quarantine for a fortnight as Turkey is not on the UK’s ‘safe list’.

A representative reportedly told Mirror Online: “Katie more than anyone knows the importance of staying safe, especially over Christmas and will be taking a test to ensure the family can spend it all together.”

Carl Woods, Katie’s current boyfriend, also joined her on the trip.

