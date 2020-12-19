Katie Price has revealed her son Harvey is launching his own 7XL clothing range.

The former glamour model previously said 18-year-old Harvey’s weight has hit 29 stone.

Now, Katie said Harvey – who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome – will have his own income.

Katie Price revealed her son Harvey is launching his own 7XL clothing range (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey and his new venture?

In a clip from Katie’s latest YouTube video, obtained by The Sun, she’s seen chatting to Big Clothing 4 U founder Ben Pearson.

The company offers affordable clothes for large men.

Katie says in the video: “He deserves like everyone else in life to have a chance.

Katie previously said Harvey weighs 29 stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I want him to have a clothing range out…because it will be for him, and that’s why I’ve come to you.

“I want you and him to do it. It’s nothing to do with me. Obviously I’ll be the one behind it promoting it with him.”

Ben then mentions Katie’s ongoing battle to get Government to approve and pass Harvey’s Law.

The law would make online trolling and abuse illegal.

Katie tells Ben: “So I want you and Harvey to do something together, as that’s long-term for him and he’s got an income himself.”

The star said she’s worried Harvey will ‘eat himself to death’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s fears for Harvey

Last month, Katie said she’s worried that Harvey will ‘eat himself to death’.

One of the conditions that Harvey suffers from, Prader–Willi syndrome, causes sufferers to feel hungry all the time and overeat.

Katie told The Sun: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.

“Even though it makes him happy, it’s cruel of me to do it. He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

Harvey is Katie’s first and only child with her ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke.

