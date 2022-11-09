I’m A Celebrity: Is Matt Hancock still married to his wife? Will he still be an MP?

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock made headlines for his participation in the ITV series before he even stepped into camp.

The MP has been slammed for signing up for a reality TV stint rather than focusing on his day job.

Furthermore, a petition to remove the former Health Secretary, 44, from the jungle show has been set up, attracting thousands of signatures.

But with Hancock heading into camp tonight (November 9), that effort seems doomed to fail.

He has also been tipped to be voted for plenty of Bushtucker trials and challenges by fans of the show who aren’t fans of him.

However, there is press speculation that any such hopes could be dashed due to a reported health condition.

So will Mr Hancock be cast as the villain of the upcoming series? Or will he quickly be reshuffled off the show, despite claims about his enormous appearance fee?

Here is more about politician Matt Hancock, his life and other controversies he’s experienced.

Matt Hancock was Health Secretary during the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Where is I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock from?

Matt Hancock is originally from Chester in Cheshire. He attended school in Farndon and Chester.

He read philosophy, politics and economics at Exeter College, Oxford.

And he also picked up a MPhil degree in economics at Christ’s College, Cambridge.

It was during his time at university he was diagnosed with dyslexia.

He has subsequently claimed he hopes to promote dyslexia awareness with his time down under.

Mr Hancock said: “I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential – even if it means taking an unusual route to get there… via the Australian jungle!”

Matt Hancock was previously an economist at the Bank of England before his political and reality TV careers (Credit: YouTube)

Is Matt Hancock a doctor?

No, Matt Hancock is not a doctor.

His MPhil degree is a postgraduate qualification that indicates he is a Master of Philosophy.

This is not the same as a PhD – a Doctor of Philosophy – or a medical doctor.

Matt Hancock was, however, appointed as Health Secretary by former Prime Minster Theresa May in July 2018.

He continued in this role in ex PM Boris Johnson‘s Government until his resignation in June 2021.

He was a regular presence on TV for the COVID-19 briefings during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Will he still be an MP after I’m A Celebrity?

Matt Hancock remains an MP even though he is participating in I’m A Celebrity.

However, he has had the Conservative whip withdrawn, which means he sits as an independent MP – rather than a Tory one – in the meantime.

The whip was also withdrawn from Tory MP Nadine Dorries when she took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2012. It was restored to her in May 2013 after she apologised for taking part in the programme without permission.

Matt Hancock has jetted off to Australia for a bit (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What does Rishi Sunak think?

Some reports claim Hancock settled on heading to Oz after he was not offered a Cabinet job by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister did not mention his party colleague by name after he was brought up as part of a ‘free trade’ question in the Commons this week.

But he did laugh when it was suggested one of his own MPs may be eating certain parts of an animal’s body in the near future.

Previous to that, it was indicated the PM does not support Hancock’s exploits.

The PM’s official spokesperson told reporters: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

“The public when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency.”

It is believed Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show before the announcement he would be a latecomer to the camp.

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock is hoping viewers will see the real him (Credit: ITV)

Is Matt Hancock still married to his wife?

Matt Hancock and wife Martha married in 2006. They share a daughter and two sons together.

The Hancocks separated following June 2021 headlines concerning him ‘kissing’ aide Gina Coladangelo.

CCTV images were published by The Sun depicting them snogging in his Whitehall office.

It was reported the images were taken before social distancing guidelines concerning contact with those from other households were canned.

Ms Coldangelo, also married, was an undergraduate at university at the same time as Mr Hancock.

He appointed her as an unpaid adviser, and later to a paid non-executive director board role.

In the following months, Mr Hancock reportedly enjoyed a family holiday with his estranged wife in Cornwall and a break with Ms Coladangelo in the Swiss Alps.

But he didn’t address how he “blew up every part of his life” until December of last year.

He said at the time: “I made the decision [to resign], it was clearly right decision.

“And I just say, sorry again for the failure of… I let a lot of people down and I’m sorry to the people who I hurt.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare. He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100 Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020

Did Matt Hancock cry on TV?

Matt Hancock appeared to become tearful in December 2020 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

He reflected on how the distribution of the first coronavirus vaccine meant people might be able to ‘get on with their lives’.

However, some viewers were sceptical about Mr Hancock’s display – with some even suggesting at the time he was laughing, rather than crying.

What is Matt Hancock worth, what is Matt Hancock’s salary?

Various online reports claim he is worth anywhere from £900,000 up to £4 million.

However, what can be confirmed is the basic annual salary of an MP is currently £84,144. That figure does not include expenses.

When he was Health Secretary, his wage may have been boosted by around £65,000 a year. He was reportedly entitled to severance pay of around £16,000 when he left the Cabinet.

And according to reports, Hancock may have picked up thousands for various media appearances since his ministerial resignation.

Is Matt Hancock looking upwards or dancing to grime? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How tall is Matt Hancock?

According to reports online, Matt Hancock is 5ft 11in tall.

However, some sources claim he is 179cm tall, which would make him a shade under 5ft 9in.

Is he a fan of grime music?

Back in 2017, just before he became Culture Secretary, Matt Hancock wrote a piece for The Times concerning the British music industry.

The article included the claim: “As a grime fan, I know the power of the UK’s urban music scene. I have the great honour of championing British music around the world.”

He was widely mocked on social media for the claim, with some users calling on Hancock to identify his favourite grime artists.

Could Matt Hancock be crowned King of the Jungle? (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Hancock petition

The petition to remove Matt Hancock from I’m A Celebrity is a popular search term on Google and can be found here.

Those responsible for the petition argue: “If he had any respect for families who lost loved ones to COVID-19, he would be sharing his private emails with the COVID Inquiry, not eating bugs on TV.”

Read more: Matt Hancock health condition to get him off I’m A Celebrity trials?

I’m a Celebrity 2022 is on ITV every night at 9pm.

