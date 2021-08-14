Matt Hancock enjoys holiday in Cornwall with estranged wife Martha and children

Matt Hancock has been spotted catching some waves during a family holiday in Cornwall, reportedly with his estranged wife.

The disgraced former Health Secretary, 42, was spotted in the surf with a bodyboard after heading south west for a break.

And although he was exposed as a love-rat in June, Matt is said to be visiting Cornwall with his estranged wife Martha and their three children.

Matt Hancock is said to be in Cornwall, as well as his wife and children (Credit: Cover Images/ Global Warming Images)

According to The Sun, Martha is ‘staying nearby and sharing separate time with the kids’.

An onlooker told the newspaper: “Everyone he’s come by had been very friendly. One even shouted, ‘Thanks for the vaccine!'”

Matt was even spotted posing for a selfie with another holidaymaker.

Fall from grace

In June, it was revealed Matt had been cheating on Martha – his wife of 15 years – with an advisor.

Matt and Gina Coladangelo were caught on CCTV while enjoying a passionate moment.

However, their clinch broke the strict social distancing rules he had been telling the nation to abide by.

As a result, Matt stepped down from his position of Health Secretary.

The humiliated politician said in his resignation letter: “We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic.

Matt was caught on CCTV kissing Gina Coladangelo in June (Credit: YouTube/ BBC Newsnight

“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.

“I also need [to] be with my children at this time.”

Matt was later seen moving out of his and Martha’s marital home.

Gina, meanwhile, split from her husband Oliver Tress. They also have three children together.

Is Matt Hancock still in a relationship with Gina?

According to reports, Martha is still wearing her wedding ring while on holiday in Cornwall.

However, it has been claimed that Matt and Martha are still in a romantic relationship.

Matt resigned from his position as Heath Secretary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A pal told the Mail on Sunday two weeks ago: “He is still very much together with Gina, but they are physically apart because of the intense media interest.”

It was added that the pair are considering public photo appearances together providing they are then left alone.

They are both said to be conscious of the wellbeing of their combined six children.

Matt has not been seen in Parliament since his affair with Gina was exposed.

