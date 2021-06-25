Brits are calling for “cheating” Matt Hancock to be fired after he was seen on CCTV kissing his aide.

The Health Secretary – already deemed “useless” in messages from Boris Johnson – appears to have been caught kissing Gina Coladangelo, 43, outside his Whitehall office.

Hancock has now been accused of having an affair with the mother of three, with the CCTV smooch allegedly taking place on May 6 – two weeks before Brits were told it was okay to hug.

Is Matt Hancock married?

Indeed he is – and he has kids.

Hancock, 42, has been married to wife Martha, 44, for 15 years.

They have one daughter and two sons, with their youngest child being born in 2013, which would make them around the age of eight.

This morning (June 25), Martha left the family home looking sad and upset but wearing her wedding ring.

So who is Gina Coladangelo?

She’s a communications director and lobbyist and Hancock’s closest aide.

He hired her last year with tax payers’ money.

She’s the wife of Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress.

The Sun claims the couple have been having an affair and that it has been “the talk of the department”.

It’s unknown if the pair, who were seen in a steamy embrace, are still in a relationship.

A friend of Hancock’s commented: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”

So what have Brits said about the Hancock cheating allegations?

Well, they’re not happy – to say the very least, with calls for him to be “sacked”.

His job is reportedly on the line and hanging in the balance.

And Brits seem certain of the outcome they’d like to see.

One said: “If Matt Hancock wasn’t already being considered for the sack for being quite terrible at his job, then having an affair in the middle of a pandemic when he was telling us we couldn’t even hug our loved ones should be icing on the cake.”

Another asked the PM: “@BorisJohnson what is it going to take for you to sack Matt Hancock?”

“The perfect scenario would be that Hancock‘s wife would leave him, Boris Johnson would sack him and he would end up on I’m A Celebrity.

“I just want to see this guy squirm, own up to his mistakes and eat some bull’s testicles!” another quipped.

So will Matt Hancock be fired?

However, one said they didn’t think Hancock would lose his job – and explained their reasoning.

“Only Boris can sack him and he can’t can he with his record of affairs in the office and elsewhere? I think Hancock is quite safe,” they said.

