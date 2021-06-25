Who is Matt Hancock’s wife? Many of us have wondered who the Health Secretary is married to since apparently damning photos emerged of him kissing another woman.

This photos taken from CCTV were published today in The Sun and appeared to show Matt Hancock smooching aide Gina Coladangelo.

The married dad, 42, has not commented on the allegations so far.

But his wife Martha, 44, has been photographed leaving her London home since the story broke.

And she is still wearing her wedding ring.

Matt Hancock is married to osteopath Martha Hancock (Credit: Splash)

So who is Martha? And how many children do they have? When did they get married?

We answer these questions and more below…

Who is Matt Hancock’s wife Martha Hancock?

Martha Hancock is the wife of Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock.

She is 44 and is an osteopath who lives between their family homes in North London and Little Thurlow, West Suffolk.

Her maiden name is Martha Hoyer Millar. She is from an aristocratic background.

Her grandfather was the 1st Baron Inchyra and her great grandfather was the 1st Viscount Camrose.

Matt Hancock has been accused of having an extramarital affair (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Matt and Martha Hancock marry?

Matt and Martha have been married for 15 years, having tied the knot in 2006.

They meet while they were both students at Oxford University.

How many children do Matt Hancock and Martha have?

The couple share three children – two sons and one daughter.

Their names and ages are unconfirmed, as their parents want them kept out of the limelight.

In fact, Matt has said he doesn’t allow his children to have social media.

Matt Hancock has not commented on the accusations yet (Credit: SplashNews)

He said he is particularly concerned on how social media can affect young people’s self-esteem.

While speaking to Grazia, he said young women in particular are “too often in despair looking at pictures they see online and thinking, ‘Why don’t I look like that?’, even though many of these pictures are staged – it’s not just somebody on a normal day in their normal setting.”

Meanwhile Matt took paternity leave in 2013 following the birth of his third child.

He said at the time: “I am taking paternity leave myself. It’s important to form a strong bond with your children.”

How much are Matt and Martha worth?

Matt and Martha are believed to be worth several million.

Although Martha’s net worth isn’t known, Matt is believed to be worth around £2-3 million according to GrandCelebs.

Who is Gina Coladangelo?

Gina is a millionaire businesswoman who is serving as an advisor for the Department of Health.

She is married to Oliver Tress, who is the founder of the lifestyle brand and chain of shops Oliver Bonas.

Gina serves as director of communications for the company.

She shares three children with her husband Oliver.



This power couple are estimated to be worth at least £12 million.

There was controversy when Gina was originally appointed by Matt.

Some argued her appointment was a classic example of “chumocracy”. It was also reported that she was repeatedly invited into confidential and senior meetings.

