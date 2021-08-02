The latest Matt Hancock news suggests he is preparing to go public with his romance with Gina Coladangelo.

The now-couple were caught kissing on CCTV in June, putting an end to Hancock‘s 15-year marriage to wife Martha.

He also stepped down from his role as health secretary.

Matt Hancock latest: Is he living with Gina?

It’s reported that Hancock is “very much” with ex-aide Gina but the couple aren’t thought to be living together.

The news comes after Hancock was seen collecting his belongings in bin bags from the family home he shared with wife Martha and their three children.

However, Hancock hasn’t yet set up home with Gina, herself a mum of three.

But they are trying to build a relationship away from the glare of the public eye.

A source told the Daily Mail: “He is still very much together with Gina, but they are physically apart because of the intense media interest.”

So what’s next for Matt Hancock and Gina?

It’s reported that the pair are currently considering how best to present their romance to the public.

Of course, the pair both have children and exes to take into account when going public with their new relationship.

As such, it’s been reported that they are considering appearing in public together for pictures in the hope it will help “dampen things” so they can move on.

This would be done “on the condition” they are then left in peace together, the paper reports.

Matt and Gina – married to Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress – are said to be desperate to be left alone to rebuild their lives.

Will he return to work?

It was reported last month that Hancock is planning his next career move, with one pal claiming he won’t quit as an MP.

However, some pointed out he’ll struggled to fund his new life on the £86k backbench MP’s salary.

