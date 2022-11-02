Matt Hancock health condition to get him off I’m A Celebrity trials?

Matt Hancock could swerve taking on Bushtucker trials in I’m A Celebrity due to a health condition, a report claims.

The Conservative MP was photographed earlier today (Wednesday November 2) arriving at Brisbane airport ahead of the upcoming series starting.

Reports yesterday (Tuesday November 1) indicating he would be a contestant were met with a huge backlash online.

But amid the social media outrage, many users joked how Mr Hancock might find himself targeted by viewers for challenges.

However, a new tabloid story today claims those hopes may be frustrated.

And that’s because the former Health Secretary reportedly has a health condition which could rule him out of any trials.

Matt Hancock ‘health condition’?

According to The Sun, Mr Hancock may escape the reality show fate many viewers may wish to impose on him due to his involvement in another telly series.

The tabloid claims Mr Hancock suffered with trench foot during his time on Channel 4‘s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Furthermore, it is claimed the condition may not yet have cleared up.

And The Sun reckons that could mean the politician might not be in the running for tasks – particularly any involving water.

‘It can take up to six months to recover’

Trench foot occurs when feet are wet for long periods.

Symptoms associated with the condition can include itching, painful skin, blisters and numbness.

A source is reported to have said: “When he was filming SAS Who Dares Wins in October, Matt got trench foot – in fact, a lot of the cast did.

“It can take up to six months to recover from that.

Any water-based tasks or swimming trials would be bad news for his feet.

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment on The Sun’s story.

Fallout from Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

Mr Hancock has been censured across politics and social media for signing up for the ITV jungle series.

The Conservative whip was withdrawn from him soon after reports started circulating, meaning he can no longer sit as a Tory MP.

Additionally, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalled he does not support Mr Hancock’s reality TV exploits.

The PM’s official spokesperson told reporters: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

“The public when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency.”

It is believed Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show beforehand either.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 starts on ITV on Sunday November 6.

