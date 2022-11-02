Susanna Reid forced to apologise as GMB guest launches into foul-mouthed rant at Matt Hancock

Susanna Reid, host of GMB, apologised this morning (Wednesday November 2) as a guest used profanity to describe Matt Hancock.

The former Health Secretary, 44, is expected to feature in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

He was photographed earlier today arriving at Brisbane airport ahead of the run’s start this weekend.

Matt Hancock has ‘signed up’ for I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Matt Hancock slammed on GMB

Conservative MP Mr Hancock’s participation in the reality show has been heavily criticised across politics and in his own party.

He has consequently had the Conservative whip withdrawn, meaning he no longer sits as a Tory MP. A representative for the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has also insisted Mr Hancock should focus on co-operating with the inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic instead.

And the censure of the former Government minister has continued this morning, with several GMB segments dedicated to Mr Hancock.

Among those slamming him were regular guests Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire – with Daily Mail journalist Andrew going as far as to label Mr Hancock a “[blank]head”.

Susanna Reid in the moments after the profanity on GMB (Credit: ITV Hub)

Susanna Reid responds to profanity on GMB

At one point during the item, Mr Pierce suggested Mr Hancock – who resigned from his Cabinet role in the summer of 2021 after breaking lockdown rules during an affair in his ministerial office with married aide Gina Coladangelo – is a “laughing stock”.

He went on: “We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time. When they [viewers] see him, warts and all, it will not be nice.”

Mr Pierce also added: “He’s a [blank]head. I can say that, can’t I?”

I can say that, can’t I?

But Susanna jumped in: “No! No you can’t say that! Apologies, everyone.”

‘He will be a laughing stock.’ ‘Unless he succeeds?’ ‘We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time, when they see him warts and all it will not be pleasant.’@toryboypierce and @Kevin_Maguire react to reports Matt Hancock will be appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! pic.twitter.com/YovG0G8kfq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 2, 2022

GMB viewers react

Despite Susanna saying sorry to viewers, going by the social media reaction, most viewers responding to the moment seemed to agree.

“Andrew Pierce calling Matt Hancock a ‘[blank]head’ on #GMB at 6.30 in the morning is TV gold,” one person chuckled, adding a laughing emoji to their post.

“[Blank]head haha #GMB,” another tweeter repeated what they’d just heard.

Another Twitter user added: “Don’t hold back @toryboypierce #GMB, I wasn’t expected the word [blank]head while I was eating my Weetabix.”

“Cracking up at #GMB ‘he’s a [blank]head’,” chipped in a fourth.

And a fifth person contributed: “Andrew Pierce on GMB calling Matt Hancock a ‘[blank]head’, quality! #GMB.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 starts on ITV on Sunday November 6. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

