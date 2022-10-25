GMB host Susanna Reid was slammed as “rude” by viewers of the show today (Tuesday October 25).

The Good Morning Britain co-host anchored coverage from outside Number 10 as Liz Truss held her final Cabinet meeting ahead of her resignation as PM.

Towards the end of Tuesday’s episode, Susanna spoke with Tory MP Victoria Atkins, who chose not to speculate too much about new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s appointments.

But as she listened to Ms Atkins, Susanna took the opportunity to quiz passing MPs entering Downing Street about their Cabinet futures.

GMB host Susanna Reid was spinning plates for the show today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid issues apology on GMB

Among those Susanna turned her attention to were Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt.

Apologising for hollering out at the MPs from the press position, Susanna said: “I’m so sorry to interrupt Victoria.

“I know you were making an important point about the new Prime Minister’s family values but I just wanted to draw viewers’ attention to the fact Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in [No 10].”

However, it seems some of those at home were put out that Susanna was multi-tasking.

Susanna Reid came in for some criticism from some people on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers slam Susanna Reid

Several viewers irked with Susanna’s approach took to social media to complain about her balancing her on-screen duties.

One annoyed viewer tweeted: “Awkward you shouting at people going in while interviewing – bit rude.”

They also suggested Susanna shouldn’t cover matters from Downing Street as a correspondent and focus on her interview subject instead.

“Don’t have an interview if you want to shout questions at people,” they continued.

Someone else also claimed Susanna should be more preoccupied with Victoria Atkins.

They tweeted: “How rude! Shouting at ministers when you are supposed to be listening to the person you are interviewing!”

Victoria Atkins MP was on hand as Cabinet ministers assembled (Credit: ITV)

‘#rude’

A third person pondered: “What is the point of shouting questions at MPs, when it’s obvious they aren’t going to stop and answer, especially mid-interview? That’s just rude!”

And someone else went as as far to hashtag on their post how they felt about Susanna.

They fumed: “@GMB absolutely disgusted with the way @susannareid100 is reporting this morning at Downing Street.

“Her words are so derogatory towards the new PM. Shouting at cabinet ministers is also rude when interviewing someone #rude.”

Shouting at cabinet ministers is also rude when interviewing someone #rude.

However, someone else suggested Ms Atkins’ words was just filler content as the Cabinet ministers came together for Liz Truss one last time.

Dissecting what the politician was saying, they added: “What was really rude was Victoria Atkins insulting the whole nation by pretending this shambles of a Government is somehow [undergoing] a ‘peaceful transition’. Is she real?”

Read more: Susanna Reid claps back at Twitter troll calling for her to quit Good Morning Britain

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.