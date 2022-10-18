Susanna Reid clapped back on Twitter after a troll called for the star to resign from her role on Good Morning Britain.

However, as her followers soon discovered, Susanna was having none of it.

Susanna Reid hits back on Twitter

Yesterday afternoon (October 17) saw Susanna trolled on Twitter by a GMB viewer.

After Monday’s show, Susanna took to social media to share a tweet with her 891.7k followers. The tweet in question was about a poll that was held on Good Morning Britain yesterday.

“In our @gmb poll Do You Want A General Election? 93% said yes,” she wrote.

“In our poll Should Tories Stick With Truss or Twist? 85% said twist.”

The troll took to the replies to leave a snide tweet for the star.

“The pill I have just conducted state 100% think you should resign,” they wrote.

Susanna spotted the tweet and was quick to fire back with a witty response – poking fun at the troll’s spelling mistake.

“What kind of pill was it?” she wrote. “I think it has affected your tweeting.”

Twitter followers of Susanna Reid show their support

Susanna’s followers were loving her response to the troll.

Many took to the replies to show their support for the 51-year-old presenter.

“Great comeback Susanna [laughing emoji],” one follower wrote.

“Game, set and match, Susanna!” another tweeted.

“Absolutely perfectly said lovely Susanna Reid,” a third follower said.

“It’s clearly a very bitter pill,” another said in reply to her tweet.

“Fantastic answer,” another said of Susanna’s response.

Not everyone was on Susanna’s side though.

“A witty reply doesn’t alter the fact that he has a point. You are an awful awful presenter and a bully,” one angry follower ranted.

Richard Madeley and Martin Lewis clashed on Good Morning Britain yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Clash on Good Morning Britain

Susanna’s witty shutdown of a troll came after she was caught in the middle of a clash between Richard Madeley and Martin Lewis on GMB.

During yesterday’s show, Martin phoned in to discuss the state of the economy with Richard and Susanna.

However, things quickly got heated as Martin clashed with Richard over a blunder he made.

“One of the remaining jewels in this incredibly battered and tattered crown of Government policy is the energy price freeze, which we’ve been promised for the last two years,” he said.

“Sorry Richard, it’s not a price freeze,” Martin interrupted.

“No, a guarantee,” Richard said, quickly correcting himself. Susanna chimed in too, correcting Richard by saying it was a “guarantee”.

However, Martin was clearly annoyed at Richard’s blunder.

“Prices were not frozen Richard!” he snapped. “They went up by an average of 27%!”

