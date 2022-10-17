GMB viewers make same complaint about Richard Madeley’s ‘annoying’ habit

GMB today (Monday, October 17) saw viewers make the same complaint about Richard Madeley‘s habit during this morning’s show.

The 66-year-old couldn’t seem to stay still during today’s show – and viewers quickly got very irritated.

Richard Madeley on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up.

Susanna Reid was joined by Richard today, and it was yet another eventful show for the duo to get through.

Together, the duo discussed whether or not Liz Truss can last much longer as PM and whether Netflix‘s The Crown is damaging to the monarchy.

They also spoke to Martin Lewis too to talk about about rising energy prices, and things got a little heated between Richard the money-saving expert.

Richard was speaking about energy prices when he made a mistake – and Martin was quick to correct him.

“One of the remaining jewels in this incredibly battered and tattered crown of Government policy is the energy price freeze which we’ve been promised for the last two years,” Richard said.

“Sorry Richard, it’s not a price freeze,” Martin interrupted.

“No, a guarantee,” Richard corrected himself, but Martin wasn’t going to let it slide.

“Prices were not frozen Richard. They went up by an average of 27%!” he snapped.

Richard slammed on GMB today

However, that wasn’t what got viewers talking.

Instead, it was Richard’s habit of repeatedly shuffling his papers, fidgeting, and picking up his coffee cup that had viewers complaining.

Some viewers took to Twitter to slam the restless star, with some even accusing him of attention seeking.

“I wish Richard Madeley would stop fiddling, fidgeting, twiddling his pen, moving his glass about and just generally posing about. Are we sure he’s alright?” one viewer tweeted.

“He never stops! Maybe it’s attention seeking – but whatever, it is so distracting and completely unnecessary!” another replied.

“That annoying Richard Madeley needs to learn how to sit still and stop paper shuffling!!” a third ranted.

Richard criticised for behaviour

Last night (Sunday, October 16), Richard appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? alongside Jeremy Clarkson.

Richard managed to win £125,000 for charity during the show last night, however his behaviour raised eyebrows.

The GMB host’s first gaffe was trying to sit in Jeremy’s chair, rather than the contestants’ chair.

Later in the show, Richard mixed Jeremy up with the show’s former host, Chris Tarrant.

“I’m not Chris!” Jeremy snapped as the audience laughed. “You look young but you’re senile.”

Viewers at home took to Twitter to poke fun at Richard after.

“I think Richard Madeley need to go back to Specsavers. Jeremy Clarkson looks as much like Chris Tarrant as I do Kaleb Cooper,” one viewer wrote.

“CHRIS!!! Think his name is @JeremyClarkson,” another said.

