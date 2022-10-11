Richard Madeley reveals cute nickname for granddaughter Bodhi

Richard Madeley returned to GMB today, revealing the cute nickname he’s given his baby granddaughter.

The 66-year-old presenter has been absent from the show since August. Many fans assumed he was taking time off due to the birth of his daughter Chloe‘s baby.

Explaining what happened, Richard said: “Well on my very last day doing the show in the middle of August a couple of months ago, I couldn’t tell you at the time because my daughter didn’t want me say anything but she was in labour.

“She was having the baby, and the baby was actually born at 8:40am, while we were in the commercial break, which was very handy.

“Our house in London has been baby central, because Chloe, her husband and the baby have been living with us, because their house is being done up.

“So they’ve been living with us for three months, and I love it!

“You just go in and it’s like ‘baby, baby, baby everywhere.'”

He added: “I enjoy it, let’s put it that way. She’s a beautiful baby. Little Bobo.”

His co-star Susanna Reid asked: “Are you a lovely grandad? Isn’t she just beautiful? Do you know what? Well done for being a fantastic grandparent on site, and it is so lovely to have some good news, isn’t it?”

But that wasn’t the only reason behind his absence.

Richard also revealed on this morning’s show that he has been working on a project. Giving viewers another explanation for his time off, he said: “I was finishing my novel and I just couldn’t do this and finish my novel, it just wasn’t happening.”

Susanna joked: “No you can’t get up at 3.30 and have a life.”

Richard’s daughter Chloe, 35, recently opened up about the gorgeous meaning behind her daughter’s name.

Chloe’s baby Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell was born by C-section after an eight-hour induced labour.

Speaking to OK! Magazine in September, Chloe revealed: “Something in my brain liked the Bs and the Os.

“The roundness and the cuteness, and I love the meaning – it means enlightenment, it means new life.

“It’s ancient Sanskrit and it’s popular in some countries, but none of which are Western.”

Chloe admitted former rugby player husband James Haskell wasn’t exactly on board with the name to start with. But although he was “on the fence” with the name, as soon as the baby was born, he knew it was right.

She added that although she had “always loved” the name Rae, she thought it’d be better suited for her baby’s middle name.

Chloe announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Beside an adorable photo and video of the tiny baby, Chloe wrote: “A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart @jameshaskell for going on this adventure with me. I’ve never been happier. I love you.”

