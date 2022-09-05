Chloe Madeley and James Haskell smiling at different events
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell reveal sweet meaning behind baby girl’s name

The two welcomed their first child Bodhi last month

Chloe Madeley and husband James Haskell have revealed the sweet meaning behind their baby daughter’s name.

The television personality, 35 shared the news she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl called Bodhi, with husband James, 37, last month (August 10).

And now, almost a month on from the arrival of their little girl, Chloe has opened up about the adorable meaning behind Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell’s name.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell smile at event
Chloe and James reveal sweet meaning behind baby girl’s name (Credit: Cover Images)

Chloe Madeley baby daughter’s name

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Chloe – who is the daughter of This Morning legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – revealed why she decided to call her daughter Bodhi.

I love the meaning – it means enlightenment, it means new life.

“I love the meaning – it means enlightenment, it means new life,” Chloe said.

Explaining the meaning behind the middle name, Chloe said she’s “always loved” Rae, but thought it’d be better suited for a middle name.

In the end, the two decided on Bodhi Rae Georgia which they thought sounded sweet.

Chloe also revealed how former rugby and I’m A Celebrity star James was “really on the fence” with the name Bodhi at first.

“I don’t think he was really that into it,” Chloe admitted.

However, Chloe said the moment husband James saw their daughter he said “she looks like a Bodhi”.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley smile at the NTAs
Chloe has opened up about her birthing experience (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chloe recalls ‘scary’ birthing experience

Fitness guru Chloe also opened up about her “terrifying” eight-hour induced labour, which resulted in a “painful” C-section.

She revealed staff wheeled her to the theatre where she “cried like a baby the whole time”.

Chloe then went on to praise her husband saying: “If James hadn’t been there I don’t know what I would have done.”

Chloe and James announced they were expecting a baby back in February. Then in August, Chloe gave birth to a baby girl.

The couple told OK! Magazine that they were “utterly besotted” and “beaming with pride”.

