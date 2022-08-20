Chloe Madeley shares first photo of newborn daughter and reveals cute name

Chloe Madeley has shared a photo of her baby daughter for the first time.

The personal trainer and TV personality, 35, welcomed her first child with her husband James Haskell last week Wednesday (August 10).

Taking to Instagram, Chloe posted an adorable photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket, as well as a short clip of her looking around.

Chloe and James welcomed their baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chloe Madeley has welcomed her first child with her husband James

Chloe’s caption read: “Our daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell. Born 10.08.22 at 8.36am.

“A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart James Haskell for going on this adventure with me. I’ve never been happier. I love you.”

Many of Chloe’s 257,000 followers couldn’t help but gush about how beautiful the newborn’s name was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

One person said: “Oh she is such a little beauty. Congratulations, her name is beautiful too.”

A second wrote: “Beautiful name for a beautiful girl.”

“She’s beautiful. Love her name,” another commented.

A fourth user added: “Oh my. Beautiful baby girl. Congrats mummy, you did good. Enjoy her lovely moments with you. Gorgeous, she is.”

Another wrote: “Aw congratulations, she is beautiful. I had my baby a day before you and we called him Bodhi too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshaskell)

James also shared a series of images of their newborn.

One saw the new family of three in hospital shortly after Bodhi’s birth.

He admitted in the caption he: “Cried like a baby when she came out.”

The new mum pictured with her father Richard Madeley (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe almost fired her husband as her birth partner

Chloe, 35, who is the daughter of presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, recently revealed that she almost removed James as her birth partner due to fearing he would be working when she went into labour.

She said: “@jameshaskell, after I nearly fired you from your post for fear you would be at another DJ gig when I went into labour, you were the DREAM birth partner.

Read more: Pregnant Chloe Madeley reveals collapse on public transport during third trimester

“I couldn’t have wished for anyone better to hold my hand and talk me through everything from start to finish. Thank you. I love you. We DO make cute babies.”

She also revealed that her birth “did not go to plan” but that she was so grateful to have been “surrounded by compassionate, skilled, knowledgeable and experienced women from start to finish.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think about this story.