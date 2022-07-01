Pregnant Chloe Madeley reveals collapse on public transport during third trimester

Chloe Madeley, who has just reached the third trimester of her pregnancy, has revealed on Instagram that she has fainted while pregnant.

The 34-year-old provided her followers with an update on her pregnancy on her Instagram yesterday (Thursday, June 30).

Chloe Madeley’s pregnancy update

Yesterday, Chloe took to Instagram to share a pregnancy update with her followers.

In a post for her 252k followers to see, Chloe listed a few things she’s learned since hitting the third trimester of her pregnancy.

“Just some random thoughts really…wouldn’t say any of them are particularly helpful TBH,” she captioned the snap.

The first picture in her post shows Chloe posing in the mirror, proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

However, it wasn’t Chloe’s baby bump that caught attention, it was what she had to say in the fourth picture.

The TV presenter revealed that she has fainted on numerous occasions while on different kinds of transport during her pregnancy.

The star provided an update on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Madeley pregnancy

Chloe explained that she wished she’d taken the first signs of iron deficiency more seriously during her pregnancy.

“I wish I’d taken the first sniff of dropping iron levels more seriously and fully overhauled my diet and supplement / medication approach, instead of thinking some Spatone and Vit C in the mornings would sort me right out,” she wrote.

“If I had, I would have avoided a lot of scary moments,” she continued.

She then went on to discuss some of the “scary moments” in question.

“Like fainting on/in various modes of transport, and generally feeling like I can’t breathe,” she wrote.

“As well as looking like a goth.”

James and Chloe are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chloe’s followers react

Plenty of Chloe’s followers took to the comment section to show their support for the star.

“I hope you didn’t actually faint on modes of transport. That feeling must have been so scary,” one follower said.

“A few times babe and yes, luckily I’ve never been alone though,” Chloe replied.

Other followers were quick to praise Chloe.

“Aah hang in there, it’s all worth it,” one of her followers wrote.

“You have absolutely nailed the third trimester here! Not long now for either of us!” another said.

“Thinking of you Chloe! Sounds like you’re smashing if beaut,” a third commented.

“We live and learn don’t we, you look amazing Chloe, sending lots of love,” another wrote.

