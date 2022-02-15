Chloe Madeley is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband James Haskell.

The fitness star – who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – confirmed the news with a sweet social media post today (February 15).

It followed shortly after former rugby star James made the announcement on Good Morning Britain.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell expecting first baby

James, 36, appeared on the ITV programme alongside father-in-law Richard.

Prompting his son-in-law to reveal the news, Richard said: “And there’s another thing that we now need to talk about.

“I’m now going to talk to you as your father-in-law and it’s about my daughter Chloe – your wife – what do you want to tell us?”

We’re going to be having a little girl

James responded: “Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child.

“We’re going to be having a little girl. And you are going to be a grandfather once again.”

Ranvir Singh led a round of applause for James in the studio.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash)

As a picture of a baby scan appeared on screen, Richard said: “And we can see the child, Chloe has sent us this.

“That’s her three month scan, that’s the little girl. It looks like she’s reading the paper doesn’t it?”

Commenting on a photo of Chloe and wife Judy, the host added: “That’s when she gave us the news, Judy looks so happy doesn’t she?”

Chloe announces the news

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Chloe also shared a snap of the baby scan to her Instagram profile.

She accompanied the shot with a photo of herself and mum Judy with a cute baby grow.

Alongside the announcement, Chloe sweetly penned: “Little one.”

James announced the news on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Davina McCall posted: “Awwwww !!! So chuffed for u guys xx.”

Vicky Pattison wrote: “Awww congratulations beautiful.”

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton commented: “Congratulations.”

In addition, Catherine Tyldesley shared: “Ahhh congratulations you two!!! Gorgeous news.”

James proposed to Chloe in April 2018, with the couple tying the knot later that year.

