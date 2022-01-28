James Haskell sparks backlash after making joke about This Morning guests: ‘Out of order’

James Haskell has come under fire following his appearance on This Morning today (January 28).

The former rugby star, 36, appeared on the ITV programme to discuss his upcoming rugby tour with Mike Tindall, 43.

But just moments into the interview, viewers were far from impressed with a joke made by James.

This Morning viewers slammed James Haskell (Credit: ITV)

James Haskell appears on This Morning

The pair sat down with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to promote their podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Dermot asked: “So, why did you decide to start the podcast?”

James responded: “Well we’re such good friends like Leroy and the policeman, best of friends.”

Mike commented: “I’ve just been getting some tips off Leroy about how to maybe sort James out. Not so close.”

James added: “Tindall wants to shoot me and then wants me to forgive him. Oh I forgot we are on This Morning, sorry.”

Alison and Dermot laughed off the comments, as it was put down to “rugby humour”.

James appeared alongside podcast co-host Mike Tindall (Credit: ITV)

It came after a previous segment featuring James Seymour and Leroy Smith.

Leroy, who was formerly a drug dealer, admitted to shooting two constables in Brixton in 1994.

He fired three shots, with one hitting James in the back.

But in an unlikely twist of events, the two men are now friends following Leroy’s prison sentence.

How did This Morning viewers respond to James’ comment?

However, viewers appeared unimpressed as James poked fun at their story.

While Mike also made a remark, it was his podcast co-host who mainly came under on Twitter.

One viewer shared: “Found James Haskell out of order making fun of the previous guests. What an idiot #thismorning @jameshaskell.”

Another tweeted: “Oh dear. James Haskell and Mike Tindall totally making a mockery of the previous item with the guy that shot a policeman.

“Still, rugby banter is allowed yeah? FFS #ThisMorning #Privilege.”

The user added: “I’m sorry, I’ve just watched it back again. [Bleeping] disgusting. This needs addressing on air. Sort it out. #ThisMorning.”

Sort it out!

A third wrote: “What a [bleep] taking the piss out of the previous guests, James Haskell is such a [bleep] #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Total [bleep] move. At least that fella has turned his life around. Haskell should have a word with himself.”

A fifth commented: “@ThisMorning no apology for the awful behaviour of James Haskell and Mike Tindall towards your previous guest? Or too afraid to offend those two muppets?”

A sixth sarcastically added: “@jameshaskell great joke about the last guests. My sides were splitting from it… Muppet!”

However, others appeared to love James’ appearance on the show.

One said: “@jameshaskell needs to be host on @thismorning what a guy! Beast on the pitch, comic off it.”

Another shared: “Love these 2 @jameshaskell @miketindall13 #ThisMorning.”

ED! has approached James’ representative for comment.

