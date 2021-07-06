Richard Madeley has revealed that his son Jack got married last month – and he and wife Judy Finnigan clearly couldn’t be happier.

The presenting duo, known for their time on the This Morning sofa, have two children together – Jack and Chloe.

And it seems Chloe was just as happy for Jack as their parents, if pictures posted on Instagram are anything to go by.

But what do we know about Richard and Judy’s children? And do they have more than two?

Here’s everything we know…

Richard and Judy share two children, Chloe and Jack (Credit: Splashnews)

Richard Madeley: What does his son do and who is he married to?

Jack, 35, is a talent manager. His role makes him responsible for overseeing television personalities.

His dad, Richard, revealed on Good Morning Britain today (July 6) that Jack had recently walked down the aisle with his partner Issy.

Jack tied the knot during a weekend in June, and 150 people were able to attend as it was held outside.

His dad told viewers that stress leading up to the big day left the groom, bride and everyone else involved with a “touch of post-traumatic dress disorder“.

Jack and Issy share a son, Kit, who was born in 2018.

Chloe Madeley has become a star in her own right (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is Richard and Judy’s daughter, Chloe?

Chloe, 32, is a celebrity in her own right.

She has enjoyed several appearances on TV over the years, including Dancing on Ice and The Jump.

However, Chloe is also a qualified nutritionist and is known for sharing pictures of her fitness journey online.

The TV star once helped her mum, Judy, lose a whopping five stone.

Chloe is married to English rugby player James Haskell. The pair first met in 2014 and they have been together ever since.

Chloe shared images from the wedding on her social media (Credit: Instagram)

However, the pair aren’t currently planning on starting a family.

She told OK! that it’s not their priority at the moment.

“We’re not not trying, but we’re also not trying,” said Chloe.

“There is absolutely no pressure, but we’re also not doing everything we can to stay safe.”

Judy’s kids from her previous marriage

Judy also has twin sons, Dan and Tom Henshaw, from her first marriage to journalist David Henshaw.

They were born in 1977 and Judy and David’s marriage ended in 1986.

Opening up about becoming a stepfather, Richard said previously: “If I wanted Judy, it would be a package deal – and I had to be absolutely certain I could handle that.

“Was I really up to the job of a stepfather? We both had our doubts.”

