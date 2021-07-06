Richard Madeley has angered GMB viewers as he admitted his family had a ‘touch of PTSD’ in the days after his son’s wedding.

On Tuesday (July 6), the presenter opened the show alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

But it didn’t take long for Richard to cause a stir as he spoke about his son Jack’s recent wedding.

Richard Madeley angered GMB viewers today (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Richard Madeley say?

Richard, 65, was cheered by the GMB studio as he announced: “Jack got married!

“There were 150 people. It was outside so we could have dancing. Everybody got tested later and nobody got Covid. Everyone’s happy. It was a beautiful day.

“It was the one sunny day of weather because on the Friday and Sunday it was pouring down, but on Saturday it was lovely.”

Susanna responded: “I’m so relieved for you because there’s been so much angst about it.”

In addition, Richard said: “I honestly think that in the two or three days afterwards – including the happy couple – I think we all had a touch of post traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s been so choppy, but yes he got married and we’ve got a daughter-in-law.”

Susanna Reid asked Richard about his son’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

However, his comment didn’t sit well with viewers as they took to Twitter to complain.

One said: “Richard Madeley using the term PTSD loosely there, get rid of him he’s so full of himself #GMB.”

A second shared: “Richard Madeley thinking PTSD is some sort of joke. People suffer with his everyday #GMB.”

PTSD is not a joke, Richard

A third added: “PTSD is not a joke, Richard. #GMB.”

In addition, a fourth agreed: “That comment was out of order.”

Another complained: “So Richard felt tired, ‘we all had a touch of PTSD’ Ahh. So let’s belittle every one who doesn’t have a touch of #PTSD #Madeleymadness.”

Furthermore, one angry viewer wrote: “Richard Madeley is awful. Rude and very annoying.

“Think he just called the Professors the Chuckle Brothers and said he had what was ‘like’ PTSD after worrying about his sons wedding. I rest my case.”

It certainly isn’t the first time Richard has angered viewers over his son’s wedding.

Last month, the host was criticised for constantly mentioning Jack’s special day on the show.

Due to Covid restrictions, Jack and his fiancée Issy were unsure if their wedding was allowed to go ahead.

Richard mentioned the dilemma on several occasions, saying at one point: “The effect on my son and his wife to be has been terrible really, it’s really screwed them up.”

