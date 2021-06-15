GMB viewers have praised Andi Peters for taking a brutal swipe at host Richard Madeley.

The presenter – who usually hosts the competition slot – joined the panel today (June 15) alongside Richard, Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh.

But it appears Andi, 50, was the real star of the show.

Andi Peters poked fun at Richard Madeley on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Andi Peters pokes fun at Richard Madeley

On Tuesday’s instalment, Andi made fun over Richard constantly mentioning his son’s wedding.

Richard’s eldest child, Jack, is due to get married later this month.

However, it’s unknown whether Jack will tie the knot with his fiancée due to restrictions.

In recent weeks, Richard has been telling his co-stars his worry surrounding the big day.

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Andi.

Richard began to tease Andi on the show today, telling viewers: “All of the artwork that’s dotted around the dressing rooms, in particular.

Richard pulled out a topless photo of Andi (Credit: ITV)

“I saw some fabulous artwork.”

Richard then went to pull out a topless photo of Andi, adding: “That was on my coffee table.”

Andi replied: “I had to clear that with my management.

“They said ‘Richard wants a picture of you shirtless in his dressing room so he’s got a body to aim at for the wedding that he keeps going on about.'”

In addition, Andi joked: “Blimey! Are you going to a wedding by any chance?”

Thankfully, Richard saw the funny side of Andi’s joke as he said: “I deserve that.”

During the show, Andi also took a swipe at BBC Breakfast ratings.

While dancing with his co-stars, he said: “There is no one on BBC Breakfast or GB News doing this right now because no one’s watching.”

That’s why I love this program. It’s not all negative as people make out. Andi Peters saying to Richard “are you going to a wedding soon” 😂 😂 — Owen Finn (@owenfinn180) June 15, 2021

How did GMB viewers react?

Meanwhile. viewers were left in hysterics over the moment.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Hahaha! Nice one Andi! He might shut up about that wedding now!”

A second added: “Loved Andi saying Richard was going on too much about his son’s wedding. He must have read my mind!”

In addition, a third wrote: “Nice one, Andi!”

He might shut up about that wedding now!

A fourth shared: “@andipeters you made me laugh out loud! ‘Are you going to a wedding @richardm56?’ Both doing a great job.”

Another commented: “Watching Andi roast Richard has made my day!!”

Earlier this week, Richard annoyed fans over mentioning his son Jack’s wedding.

During Monday’s show, one viewer complained: “In case you didn’t know Richard Madeley’s son is getting married. OMG #enoughalready.”

