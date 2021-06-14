Richard Madeley has angered GMB viewers after mentioning his son’s upcoming wedding again.

On Monday, the presenter returned to the ITV programme for his second week alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

But some fans were far from impressed with Richard bringing up his 35-year-old son Jack.

Richard Madeley spoke about his son’s wedding on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Richard Madeley say?

Jack and his fiancée Issy are preparing to wed later this month.

However, the pair are unsure whether the ceremony will go ahead as restrictions may change.

Discussing their dilemma today (June 14), Richard revealed it’s having a huge impact on Jack and his wife-to-be Issy.

He shared: “The effect on my son and his wife to be has been terrible really, it’s really screwed them up.

“My two they know that it’s not the end of the world.”

Furthermore, Richard said he’ll be watching Boris Johnson’s upcoming announcement with his “heart in my mouth”.

Richard and Susanna spoke to health minister Edward Argar about wedding restrictions (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the host also brought up his son’s wedding on the show earlier this month.

At the time, he revealed Jack and Issy were unsure whether to cancel their honeymoon.

Richard, 65, explained: “My son is due to get married on the 26th, because they cancelled it last year.

“After the show when we were predicting that Portugal was going to move off the green list and go onto the amber, came off air and my son called me and said, ‘Guess where we booked for our honeymoon.'”

In addition, Richard said: “Yup, Portugal.

“So what do they do, do they go on amber and then have to go under quarantine when they get back?”

@GMB Woah… wait… has Richard Madeley got a son that's getting married??? Blimey he kept that quiet didn't he? I'm surprised he didn't mention it! #irony — Crawf (@CrawfordHowe) June 14, 2021

Richard Madeley on @GMB when he hasn’t mentioned his son’s wedding for nearly ten minutes… #GMB pic.twitter.com/5LtyvUaUnJ — Ray Armfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KentWomble) June 14, 2021

How did GMB viewers react?

However, some viewers have complained over Richard constantly mentioning his son.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “In case you didn’t know Richard Madeley’s son is getting married. OMG #enoughalready.”

Another added: “Woah… wait… has Richard Madeley got a son that’s getting married???

“Blimey he kept that quiet didn’t he? I’m surprised he didn’t mention it! #irony.”

Richard Madeley’s son’s getting married? He hasn’t mentioned it!

A third shared: “Richard Madeley’s son’s getting married? He hasn’t mentioned it!”

Furthermore, a fourth joked: “I see Richard Madeley’s son is getting married. Kept that quiet. He might have mentioned it.”

However, others appeared slightly more sympathetic.

They tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers to Richard Madeley over the ongoing disruption to his son’s nuptials.”

