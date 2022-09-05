Judy Finnigan has opened up about how Richard Madeley helped her through her illness.

TV’s beloved husband and wife duo have lived life in front of the cameras, but it’s not always been easy behind the scenes.

Judy previously revealed that she suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of her daughter, Chloe Madeley.

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley

“I had very bad postnatal depression after my daughter Chloe was born,” she told OK! Magazine.

“I had no idea what was wrong with me and having it made me realise that I am prone to depression. But I suffer more from anxiety.”

However, Judy managed to get through the traumatic period thanks to her husband, Richard.

She revealed that the GMB host helped her through with his “talent for happiness”.

Meanwhile, although Judy built an illustrious career for herself on TV, she won’t be making a comeback any time soon.

When The Richard & Judy Show came to an end, Judy decided to step back from the spotlight.

Richard was on Loose Women earlier this year when the panel quizzed him on where Judy would ever consider returning to the spotlight in the future.

ITV star Stacey Solomon asked Richard: “And Judy never wants to come back to telly?”

“No not really,” he replied. “She tried this show for a while didn’t she?”

Richard continued: “I always say this about Judy, in my mind, she was probably the best female TV presenter of her generation – amazing. But she never really enjoyed it that much.

It turns out Judy wasn’t a fan of the fame that came along with being on television.

“She enjoyed the job, the process. But all the rubbish that comes along with it, being in the papers… she never enjoyed that,” he added.

“She doesn’t miss it at all.”

