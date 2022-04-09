The wife of Richard Madeley, Judy Finnigan, has confirmed that her husband had asked her to marry him, only three weeks after first dating.

That’s right. Daytime TV’s favourite couple – Richard and Judy.

Both said to be ‘unhappily’ married at the time of meeting, Judy exposed that ‘sparks flew’ as the two began their romancec whilst working at Granada television back in 1982.

Judy revealed Richard spoke about marriage within the first few weeks of dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

Having married Lynda Hooley at the age of just 21, Richard‘s first marriage lasted for five years before ending in divorce.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

As for Judy, she was married to journalist David Henshaw and had two twin boys, but they separated after 12 years together.

Richard and Judy knew their relationship was serious (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recalling and reminiscing the complications that their love brought, both Finnigan and Madeley delve into their past relationships on the White Wine Question Time podcast.

Opening up on the topic, Judy explained: “There was absolutely no doubt in my mind that my boys, who were six, twins, they are – two six year old boys were my absolute priority and they had to be.

“And as Richard and I got closer, and it was clear that we… you kind of talked about marriage after about three weeks, didn’t you, I remember. “It was clear things were very, very serious.”

Richard and Judy married in 1986 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Madeley marriages

Years ago, Richard opened up about his first marriage.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2009, Richard said he and Lynda came to realise early on that their marriage may not work.

He said: “We’d only lived together for a while and then we got married – I pushed for it – and then my dad died.

“In any marriage that would have been a very bad start.

“It quickly became clear to both of us that we weren’t suited at all and things started to fall apart.”

Richard then opened up about finding love with Judy.

He said at the time: “I think it’s incredible that I’ve been fortunate enough to meet the woman I love.”

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

In addition, he said: “I know happy marriages come in different shapes and guises…

“…but I like the fact we’re both possessive of one another.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.