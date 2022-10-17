GMB presenters Martin Lewis and Richard Madeley clashed live on air today (October 17) during a debate about energy prices.

The Good Morning Britain stars were discussing the state of the economy ahead of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s statement today.

And, as Richard chatted to Martin, things got a little heated.

GMB presenters clash during energy prices debate

The debate started off well, with Richard and co-host Susanna Reid congratulating Martin on his Best TV Expert award at the NTAs.

However, as things progressed, Richard and the Money Saving Expert clashed, with Martin calling out Richard over an error.

Richard was speaking about the energy prices when he made the blooper – and Martin was quick to react.

Prices were not frozen Richard. They went up by an average of 27%!

“One of the remaining jewels in this incredibly battered and tattered crown of Government policy is the energy price freeze,” Richard said, “which we’ve been promised for the last two years.”

Interrupting, Martin declared: “Sorry Richard, it’s not a price freeze.”

Stumbling over his words, Richard said: “No, a guarantee,” as Susanna chimed in also correcting Richard and saying it was a “guarantee”.

However, Martin was clearly irked, and slammed: “Prices were not frozen Richard.

“They went up by an average of 27%!”

‘Hopes’ prices will go down

Martin did, however, explain the energy price guarantee to viewers.

He said: “It’s a promise to keep energy rates at their current level for two years.

“However, when it was set up, energy firms told me the contract was for three months and was planned to be a rolling contract.”

He then said: “That does mean there is likely wriggle room for somebody to change it if they wanted to.”

Fans watching at home took this as a glimmer of good news.

One said: “Can only hope that this means that the prices can go down!”

Martin’s chilling confession

Of course, it isn’t the first time that things have become heated during Martin’s appearances on GMB of late.

Last week on the show, he made a chilling confession that troubled viewers watching at home.

He admitted that he doesn’t know what’s going on with the UK’s economy, leaving fans of the show in a panic.

“Interest rates being put up is a deliberate policy plan to shrink the economy to reduce demand,” Martin said.

“I don’t get it, I don’t. I really don’t understand.”

Fans were quick to react.

One declared: “If Martin Lewis is confused God help us! #gmb This government is clueless!”

“If Martin Lewis is confused we really are up [bleep] creek without a paddle,” said another.

