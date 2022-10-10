GMB today saw Martin Lewis make a chilling confession, leaving viewers seriously concerned.

The Money Saving Expert admitted that he doesn’t know what’s going on with the UK’s economy, leaving fans of the show in a panic.

Martin Lewis co-hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna Reid joined by Money Saving Expert Martin.

It was during today’s show that Martin made a chilling confession.

His startling admittance came during an interview with Victoria Prentis, the Work and Pensions Minister.

During the interview, Martin confessed that he’s confused as to what’s going on with the UK’s economy.

“Interest rates being put up is a deliberate policy plan to shrink the economy to reduce demand,” Martin said.

“I don’t get it,” he confessed.

“Well, you know better than anyone, Martin,” Victoria began, but Martin interrupted.

“I don’t. I really don’t understand,” he then added.

Following the interview, Martin was asked by Susanna whether she should be spending or saving.

“Yes,” Martin replied simply, drawing laughter from the crew.

Martin’s confession worried some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Martin’s confession on GMB today

Upon hearing Martin’s confession on GMB, a number of viewers took to Twitter to react.

The general consensus was that if Martin is confused, what hope do the rest of us have?

“If Martin Lewis is confused God help us! #gmb This government is clueless!” one viewer tweeted.

“When Martin Lewis says he doesn’t get what’s going on in the economy, what chance have the rest of us got?” another then wrote.

“If Martin Lewis is confused we really are up [bleep] creek without a paddle,” a third worried viewer then said.

Ben and Kate were slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain accused of scaremongering

GMB was slammed on Friday (October 7) after being accused of scaremongering over winter blackouts in the UK.

The National Grid released a statement last week about blackouts. They said: “In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during the day.

“Generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks.”

Speaking about the blackouts, Kate Garraway said they could be “very frightening” for some people.

Viewers were unhappy with the reporting on the subject, with some accusing the show of “sensationalising” the issue.

“Good Morning Britain doing a good job of scaremongering about blackouts,” one viewer tweeted.

“#GMB scaremongering again! Blackouts are worst-case scenario. Stop scaring folk,” another then said.

“Scaremongering at full force this morning,” a third then wrote.

However, others were more concerned. “The only reason for the National Grid to make this announcement is because there’s at least a good chance it will happen,” one viewer said.

