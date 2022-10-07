Planned blackouts were the topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain today (Friday October 7), with the show accused of ‘scaremongering’ over the possibility that they could happen this winter.

Climate minister Graham Stuart was on the ITV show on behalf of the government to address concerns.

His appearance came after warnings of planned blackouts if there is a shortage of gas in the coming months.

The National Grid indicated yesterday that a worst-case scenario could see three-hour power cuts across the country.

GMB discussion on planned blackouts this winter comes under fire

Energy demand and supply is expected to be sufficient to cover British households over the winter.

The National Grid said in a statement: “In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day.

“Generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks.”

Co-host Kate Garraway began the segment with Mr Stuart by noting she could recall blackouts as a child.

She said the prospect will be “very frightening” for many people.

Mr Stuart, however, insisted the government are “working closely with OFGEM, National Grid and the suppliers”.

He said: “It’s important to remember that we’ve got nearly half of our gas is produced domestically, which is really important.”

GMB viewers react

Many viewers expressing their point of view on social media seemed unmoved by the prospect of winter blackouts.

Indeed, many felt GMB was ‘sensationalising’ the issue.

“Good Morning Britain doing a good job of scaremongering about blackouts #GMB #goodmorningbritain,” one person tweeted sarcastically.

Another seethed: “#GMB scaremongering again! Blackouts are worst-case scenario. Stop scaring folk.”

And another Twitter user claimed: “Scaremongering at full force this morning. #GMB.”

However, others were more concerned.

‘Serious and hugely problematic’

“The only reason for the National Grid to make this announcement is because there’s at least a good chance it will happen,” another person wrote.

“It’s serious and hugely problematic for homes that rely on power for health and medical reasons. #GMB.”

Similarly, someone else posted: “#GMB I work as a carer and if the blackouts happen I’m genuinely worried for the old people who live alone. It’s 2022 this should not be happening.”

It’s 2022 this should not be happening.

On the other hand, another person reasoned: “We won’t have planned power cuts. However I do think that extra help should be given to those people with disabilities and chronic health conditions that reply on electric to use their medical equipment and other aids.”

Additionally, somebody else pondered: “Pretty sure they wouldn’t be wheeling out a minister to talk about this if it was genuinely ‘very unlikely’.”

