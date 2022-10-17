Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers call out Richard Madeley’s behaviour towards Jeremy Clarkson

Richard Madeley was quickly called out for his behaviour towards Jeremy Clarkson during his Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? appearance.

GMB presenter Richard was a contestant on Sunday (October 16) night’s celebrity version of the ITV quiz hosted by Jeremy.

But while he won a staggering £125,000 for charity, Richard’s initial interactions with the show’s host surprised some viewers.

Jeremy Clarkson was kept on his toes by Richard Madeley (Credit: ITV Hub)

Richard Madeley news

TV personality Richard kicked off his first moments on screen during last night’s episode with a ‘gaffe’.

After being introduced by Jeremy, Richard approached the host’s chair as if he was going to sit there rather than the contestants’ position.

But that wasn’t the only mix up Richard would endure during his game.

Indeed, his next ‘blunder’ saw Richard mix up ex Top Gear cast member Jeremy with former Millionaire host Chris Tarrant.

Richard Madeley larks about with Jeremy Clarkson (Credit: ITV Hub)

What did Richard Madeley say to Jeremy Clarkson?

That moment came during Richard’s first question concerning communicating with the dead.

And then it happened again during Richard’s second question when he was asked about abbreviations to win £200.

Both times, when replying to Jeremy, Richard called him ‘Chris’.

“I’m not Chris!” Jeremy fired back as the audience laughed.

I’m not Chris!

“You look young but you’re senile,” he told Richard, momentarily looking unimpressed as he pulled several facial reactions.

Jeremy also sighed: “This is going to be great, this game!”

Host did get a measure of revenge (Credit: ITV Hub)

Jeremy Clarkson fires back

Richard later revealed his wife Judy Finnigan had reminded him not to get the former and current Millionaire host mixed up.

Chris presented the quiz for ITV between 1998 and 2014. Jeremy took over when it was revived in 2018.

Richard explained: “The last thing Judy said to me before coming on was ‘don’t call him Chris’.”

But Jeremy got his revenge by pretending to mix him up with another face recognisable to GMB viewers.

“Anyway, Piers…” he moved the conversation on.

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home immediately picked up on Richard calling Jeremy by the wrong name.

“Does @RichardM56 keep calling Jeremy ‘Chris’? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire #ChrisTarrant @StellifyMedia @MillionaireUK,” one fan tweeted.

Richard Madeley calling Jeremy Clarkson “Chris” on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Well it’s easy to mix up Jeremy Clarkson and Chris Tarrant on looks🤨#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/sYNtGUF5mf — Shaun Farrelly 🐝 (@ShaunFarrelly) October 16, 2022

Another social media user pondered: “Did Richard seriously call Jezza ‘Chris’? #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

And someone else added: “I think Richard Madeley need to go back to Specsavers. Jeremy Clarkson looks as much like Chris Tarrant as I do Kaleb Cooper. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

Another said: “CHRIS!!! Think his name is @JeremyClarkson.”

Read more: Richard Madeley reveals cute nickname for granddaughter Bodhi

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Specials continues next Sunday, October 23, on ITV at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.