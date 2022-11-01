I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock could earn £350,000 for taking part in this year’s show, it’s been claimed.

The Conservative MP, 44, is expected to participate in the upcoming jungle reality TV series as a late entrant.

A TV insider reportedly told The Sun that the former Health Secretary was “a sensational signing”.

However, reactions from Parliamentary colleagues as well as the wider Conservative Party and beyond have not been as overwhelmingly positive.

Matt Hancock is expected to feature in I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: GMB YouTube)

How much will Matt Hancock earn from I’m A Celebrity 2022?

PR expert Mark Borkowski told MailOnline that Matt Hancock could be one of the show’s highest paid cast members ever.

He claimed: “They paid Noel Edmonds £500,000 and that was a top booking.

“Either Hancock is desperate for the visibility or the money… if it’s the money I’d expect £350,000.

“He should be very careful what his wishes for.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Will Matt Hancock provide similar entertainment value as Noel Edmonds (Credit: YouTube)

‘MPs should be working hard for their constituents’

Reports claiming Matt Hancock will participate in I’m A Celebrity have been met with a huge backlash, particularly on social media.

However, it has also brought about reactions in the real world, too.

Following the first claim about the MP’s appearance on the ITV series, the Conservative whip was withdrawn from Hancock.

Chief whip Simon Hart commented: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalled he does not support Mr Hancock’s reality TV exploits.

The PM’s official spokesperson told reporters: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

“The public when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency.”

It is believed Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show beforehand.

Furthermore, Hancock also came under fire from a member of his local party as well as a representative for the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.

Lobby Akinnola wrote on Twitter: “If [Matt Hancock] had any respect for the families like mine, he would be sharing his private emails with the COVID inquiry, not eating bugs on TV.”

And Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, told reporters: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis.”

Denise Welch isn’t impressed (Credit: YouTube)

Denise Welch reacts

Among the deluge of tweets mocking Hancock from celebrities and other social media users was a furious response from Loose Women regular Denise Welch.

Denise was an outspoken critic of lockdown measures during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

And it seems she is outraged by the prospect of a former Government politician linked to COVID-19 guidance being on screen for the series.

She tweeted sarcastically on Tuesday (November 1) afternoon: “I bet all those people living with the pain of not being ‘allowed’ to be with their loved ones in the last years of their lives will be so excited to see Matt [blank]ing Hancock in the jungle! How dare he!”

Several of Denise’s followers agreed with her position.

One person replied: “I think it’s disgusting! My mum died suddenly last year and I wasn’t allowed into hospital to say goodbye when they switched her life support off! I can’t grieve or get closure! Makes me sick seeing this!”

I’ll be turning off if he goes in there.

Another incredulous fan responded: “I actually can’t believe it! After what I saw working in the care home, I watch this for fun. I’ll be turning off if he goes in there.”

And yet another person indicated they could be changing channels.

They chipped in: “He’ll be on TV bragging about how well he did during that difficult time. I won’t be able to watch.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 starts on ITV on Sunday November 6.

