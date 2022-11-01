The full I’m A Celebrity line-up for 2022 has finally been revealed – and bookies have already picked their early favourite to win.

ITV announced the full line-up last night (October 31).

The stars taking part are Lioness Jill Scott, singer Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and radio DJ Chris Moyles.

Also lining up is Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe, reality star Olivia Attwood, rugby ace Mike Tindall and Loose Women’s Charlene White.

Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner and A Place In The Sun star Scarlette Douglas complete the I’m A Celebrity line-up.

So who’ll win it? Bookies have an idea…

I’m A Celebrity line-up announced as bookies reveal favourite

Betfair has named Boy George as the early favourite to win the series.

It’s offering odds of 9/2 on the Culture Club singer to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Betfair is also backing Olivia Attwood, with odds of 5/1, and Chris Moyles, currently at 11/2.

Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner are next with odds of 6/1.

Mike Tindall is at 15/2, Scarlette Douglas is at 17/2, Sue Cleaver has odds of 12/1, Charlene White follows with 14/1 and Babatunde Aleshe is the outsider with odds of 16/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line-up confirmed, Boy George, believed to be the highest ever paid contestant, is the early 9/2 favourite to win this year’s show.

“Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood follows behind at 5/1, while radio host Chris Moyles is 11/2.

“Other contenders to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle include England’s Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott at 6/1 and rugby legend Mike Tindall, who is 15/2.”

Will we get a Queen of the Jungle?

However, William Hill disagrees. It’s backing Lioness Jill Scott to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

She currently has odds of 3/1 to win the show and the jungle crown.

Royal Mike Tindall is next with odds of 9/2, followed by Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles.

Outsiders include Sue Cleaver at 18/1, Scarlette Douglas at 16/1 and Charlene White with odds of 28/1.

Brits react to the I’m A Celebrity line-up

So far, Boy George and Jill Scott appear to have the backing of the British public as the show makes its return to Australia.

Of course, for the past two years, because of the pandemic, it has been filmed in Wales.

“Boy George will be so good!” said one.

“Boy George is gonna walk this,” declared another.

“Winning,” said another, posting Jill’s jungle mugshot.

“Easy win for Jill,” said another.

“Jill Scott will be in the final,” another predicted.

I’m A Celebrity stars on Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

So who are you backing to win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.