In the latest Matt Hancock news, he has been pictured on a romantic Swiss holiday with lover Gina Coladangelo.

The former Health Secretary caused scandal when video footage was leaked to the press of him kissing his advisor in his office.

Mr Hancock reportedly drove to Switzerland to enjoy a break away with Gina Coladangelo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo latest

Images obtained by The Express show Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo in Villars-sur-Ollon in the Swiss Alps.

Furthermore, the newspaper claims that they’re not exactly splashing out – they’re staying in a budget £87-per-night lodge.

In winter, the resort is a magnet for skiers and snow sports lovers, but in summer it’s a picturesque spot to explore.

Their lodge apparently sits 1,300 metres above sea level and is close to the city of Geneva.

The newspaper also claims that Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo drove 550 miles from the UK.

Villars-sur-Ollon in Switzerland (Credit: Google Maps)

Running the marathon

It’s thought that Mr Hancock is visiting the region in order to cram in some altitude training ahead of his run in the London Marathon.

The Marathon takes place on October 3, and Mr Hancock is raising money for a hospice in London.

However, a trend on Twitter explained that some people were using his Just Giving page to troll him.

Donating small amounts of cash, many left abusive messages.

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo caught kissing in his office earlier this year (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo’s kiss

Married dad-of-two Mr Hancock caused uproar back in June when the video became leaked to The Sun newspaper.

The video showed him and advisor, married mum-of-three Ms Coladangelo, enjoying a romantic clinch behind closed doors.

Admitting to breaking social distancing rules, he then resigned as England’s Health Secretary and left the family home.

