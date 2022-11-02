I’m A Celebrity petition to stop Matt Hancock appearing soars to 21k signatures as MP dealt fresh blow

Matt Hancock hasn’t started his I’m A Celebrity journey yet, and the MP is already going down as the show’s most controversial contestant ever.

Following the shocking news that he’ll be heading to the jungle this month, a petition calling for him to be removed from the show has been set up.

Matt Hancock to appear on I’m A Celebrity

Yesterday (Tuesday, November 1) news broke that former Health secretary Mr. Hancock will be heading to the Australian jungle.

The Tory Mp, 44, will be joining the camp as a late arrival, along with Seann Walsh.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show. Producers love a star with a story to tell. And they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere. MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson, and MP Lembit Opik have taken part,” they then said.

They then continued, saying: “There’s been a question mark over who the 12th campmate would be. [This was] partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

He will reportedly pick up a fee of £350k for appearing on the show.

Petition to remove Hancock from show

Following the news that Hancock would be entering the jungle, furious Brits set up a petition calling for his removal.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice set up a petition calling for him to be axed from the show.

“Reverse your decision to bring Matt Hancock onto I’m A Celebrity,” the families wrote.

“His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

They then continued, writing: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of his person he is.”

The petition, which was launched yesterday, has had over 21,000 signatures already.

Matt Hancock bookies favourite to exit jungle first

If the bookies’ odds are anything to go by, Matt won’t be in the jungle very long anyway.

According to Betfair, Matt is the bookies’ favourite to leave the jungle first.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Matt Hancock is among the early favourites to be the first departure on this year’s I’m A Celeb.

“The former health secretary is 6/1 to go first, with Scarlette Douglas and Charlene White the 3/1 joint favourites to spend the shortest time in the jungle.”

Sam then continued, saying: “The British public look set to make Hancock’s time in Australia a nightmare with the Tory MP 2/1 to break the record of doing the most bushtucker trials (7) in I’m a Celeb history.”

However, he is also 25/1 to win the whole series. This puts him above Scarlette Douglas and Charlene White, who are 33/1 and 50/1 to win respectively.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 launches on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

