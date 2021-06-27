The wife of Matt Hancock – osteopath Martha – has been pictured outside her London home today (June 27).

Martha – mother to Hancock‘s three children – was pictured taking the family dog for a walk.

It comes just a day after CCTV images showed her husband of 15 years kissing his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Martha Hancock was seen wearing her wedding ring earlier today (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Matt Hancock: Wife Martha puts on brave face

Martha Hancock was pictured earlier today outside her London home.

She wore navy wide-leg trousers, a green blouse, trainers and sunglasses for her dog walk.

Read more: The best Matt Hancock memes after that CCTV kissing scandal

Martha was also still wearing her wedding ring – despite reports Hancock has told her their 15-year marriage is over.

While she maintained a dignified silence about the scandal, Martha did manage a smile for the waiting photographers.

Matt Hancock has reportedly left his wife as well as his job (Credit: Splash News)

Matt Hancock latest: Matt and Gina are a ‘love match’

Reports today claim Hancock told his wife of the affair and that he was leaving her on Thursday (June 24).

Read more: Matt Hancock breaks his silence as he pleads for ‘privacy’

Friends have claimed he and Gina have been having an affair for six weeks and things are “serious” between the pair.

In fact, friends have declared: “It’s a love match.”

The Sun even claims the friend added that they “are in love” and “they’re setting up home” together.

Martha Hancock smiled as she walked the family dog (Credit: Shutterstock)

So who is Gina Coladangelo?

Gina is a millionaire businesswoman who has just stepped down as an advisor for the Department of Health.

She is married to Oliver Tress, who is the founder of the lifestyle brand and chain of shops Oliver Bonas.

They share three children.

What did Matt Hancock say in his resignation statement?

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.

“I also need to be with my children at this time.”

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.