Happy Valley episode 5 review: Who will die in the final ever episode?

The penultimate episode of Happy Valley has left us with an agonising week wait for the final ever instalment next Sunday – here’s our review of episode 5.

Tonight’s visit to Halifax has set things up nicely for the finale (Sunday, February 5, 2023) – although the word “nice” feels so wrong here.

At the end of Happy Valley episode 5, a simmering Tommy was plotting his revenge against Catherine, and Ryan seemed to be falling into his dad’s trap…

Or is he?

Here are all the burning questions we have after watching Happy Valley episode 5 on Sunday (January 29, 2023).

***Warning: spoilers from episode 5 of Happy Valley ahead***

A menacing Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) plots Catherine’s violent death (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley episode 5 review: Will Tommy kill Catherine?

Of course, the most pressing question – and what the whole of Happy Valley series 3 has been leading up to is who will die?

This is the end days of Happy Valley, so we know someone has to meet their fate.

The series surely cannot end unless either Catherine or Tommy is dead.

And there’ll be riots if Catherine is killed.

Actor James Norton recently appeared on BBC News and teased that the ending “goes against expectation”.

However, fear not, he also seemed to reassure viewers that it’s giving them what they want – which is surely Catherine’s survival?

James said: “Everyone I’ve spoken to who has read it is like ‘phew’.

“It’s just great. It’s Sally Wainwright letting rip in her wonderful way. Going against expectation, but also giving you what you want. I loved reading it.”

So we think it’s unlikely Catherine will die.

However, we do know that Tommy is plotting to kill her.

In Happy Valley epsiode 5, Tommy told Darius that before he leaves Halifax for good, he has a “little bit of business”.

Asking Darius for a gun, he said: “Getting even with this bitch is as important as getting to Marbella.

“I’m going to find her, I’m going to follow her, and I’m going to bide my time…”

Or will Tommy be killed? If so, by who?

We know it’s going to be the mother (or grandmother) of all showdowns – and fans all have their own theories.

Writer Sally Wainwright has promised “a very definite climax”.

She has said: “In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown.

“The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for.

“It’s pretty dramatic.”

Of course, we know Sgt Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce will meet, and our skin is tingling just thinking about it.

And both will want the other dead.

Although Tommy is the villain we all love to hate, we would rather like to see him die a horrible death.

But who will deliver the final blow?

Will Catherine finally put a bullet through his head?

Or could Ryan be forced to choose?

After Catherine and Clare’s heartbreaking talk in Happy Valley episode 5, it’s even possible that Clare is the person to finally get rid of Tommy – it would be the ultimate way of proving she’s not weak.

One thing we do know, though, is that Sally Wainwright filmed four endings so some of the main cast don’t even know what happens!

Our hearts broke as Clare and Catherine had a painful conversation in Happy Valley episode 5 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley episode 5 review: Can Catherine and Clare ever reconcile?

During Happy Valley episode 5, Catherine let Clare know what she really thinks of her.

And gosh, it hurt to watch.

Yes, we totally understand Catherine’s feelings of betrayal that her sister was complicit in helping Ryan visit his dad in jail.

Honestly, if Ryan had never visited him, perhaps Tommy wouldn’t have had that burning desire to escape and start a new life abroad.

But we do love Clare, despite her mistakes, and really felt her pain as Catherine laid into her.

Speaking to each other in Neville’s house, where they are all taking refuge, Catherine called Neil a “moron” and described Clare as weak.

When Clare told Catherine about Neville’s offer to send them all to Mallorca until Tommy is caught, Catherine spat out some home truths.

She said: “You’re the last person I’d go on holiday with Clare. You and that moron you spend your days with.

“You and me have got nothing in common; you bore me.”

She added: “You have this idiotic, dependant personality. You let yourself be talked into doing something so repugnant, and so offensive […].

“You’re an empty vessel.”

Can Catherine ever forgive Clare?

Which side will Ryan pick?

A drunk Ann Gallagher cruelly blurted out some home truths of her own in the penultimate episode.

She told 16-year-old Ryan that he was never wanted, and just how vile his dad really is.

But has this made Ryan see sense about his dad, or actually had the opposite effect?

In later scenes, Ryan told his uncle why he visited his dad in jail.

He said: “I wanted to make up my own mind about him.

“I feels sad for him.

“He was born like that; needing to be nasty to people.”

So has Ryan made up his mind? If forced to choose, would he side with his grandma?

In heartfelt scenes, Ryan told his nan that he loved her.

However, just minutes later he was talking to Tommy on the phone.

Is he still keen to have a relationship with his dad, or is he trying to find out where he is to protect his family?

Rhys Connah as Ryan Cawood (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley episode 5 review: Will Tommy try to abduct Ryan?

Viewers discovered that Tommy has fake passports for himself and his son Ryan.

He plans to get to Brussels, where a plane will be waiting to take them to Malaga and on to Marbella.

But what if Ryan refuses to go?

Will Tommy abduct Ryan? Or will Ryan be forced to go to save his grandma?

Will Rob Hepworth get blamed for Joanna Hepworth’s murder?

Feeling very much like a side-plot, police continued to investigate the murder of Joanna Hepworth.

And all eyes are on controlling husband Rob.

So will Rob be blamed for the murder of his wife, allowing Faisal to get away with murder?

We get the feeling Faisal’s wife is beginning to smell a rat…

And the police are keen to discover who was supplying Joanna with the diazepam.

Will they get the right man?

Sarah Lancashire in uniform as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley episode 5 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley episode 5 review: Why did Darius cancel his meeting with Richard?

Journalist Richard thought his career had reached a pinnacle when corrupt ‘businessman’ Darius Knezevic agreed to an interview.

In fact, he was so excited about the meeting, he even left his son alone and in danger (with his drunk wife) in order to make the meeting.

However, Darius didn’t show up.

This smells horribly fishy to us.

Was it a set-up all along?

Is Richard in danger? Otherwise, what was the point of the scenes?

The extra-long Happy Valley finale airs on Sunday, February 05, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think will happen in the Happy Valley final? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.