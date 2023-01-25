Happy Valley: 6 top fan theories on the showdown ending

As Happy Valley heads into its penultimate episode this Sunday, fans have come up with plenty of theories on the show’s ending.

While Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright promised the show would end with a “showdown” between Catherine and Tommy, fans have wondered how exactly this might play out.

We know episode 6 is going to be dramatic as the last of the series EVER, but what is in store for our heroine?

Here are the most popular theories on how Happy Valley will conclude!

Will Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) be the one to kill Tommy? (Credit: BBC)

1. Happy Valley ending: Catherine kills Tommy?

It’s the most popular theory, but is it so expected that it’s too obvious?

Tommy Lee Royce has been torturing Catherine since series one and fans want nothing more than to finally watch her take him down!

We know that Catherine isn’t afraid of a fight, and she’ll do anything to protect Ryan from Tommy.

Ever since Sally Wainwright promised a “showdown” between Catherine and Tommy, fans have theorised that Catherine will come out victorious and the show will end with Tommy finally dead.

One fan took to Twitter to say: “Catherine will take Tommy Lee Royce down. He’s messed with the wrong mother there!”

Another fan made Catherine’s takedown of Tommy simple: “I want Catherine to run Tommy over in her retirement Land Rover #HappyValley.”

There’s no doubt a showdown between the pair is imminent. But we fear that it won’t be as simple as Catherine getting to kill Tommy…

Viewers have predicted an ending where Tommy kills Catherine… (Credit: BBC)

2. Will Tommy kill Catherine?

Fans have been worried that Catherine won’t make it out alive ever since the first episode of series 3. So, could Tommy Lee Royce be the one to kill her?

There have been constant references to Catherine’s “retirement”, so much so that fans think it’s foreshadowing that she will never make it!

It would be a shocking ending. But, it seems possible that Tommy Lee Royce might end up killing Catherine in the final episode.

He’s out of prison now, so it’s definitely easier for him!

One fan tweeted: “Cannot wait for the showdown between Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce, but if they kill Catherine off I’ll be fuming.”

Another viewer shared: “I just have a very horrible feeling Catherine will die, especially with her retirement being made a big deal #HappyValley.”

But other fans think an ending where Catherine dies would be a good one: “Do you think Tommy will kill Catherine? Would be a good ending.”

We wouldn’t be happy if the show ended with a dead Catherine, but we have to admit it definitely seems possible!

Read more: James Norton provided a real-life ‘father figure’ to Happy Valley son

3. Happy Valley ending: Catherine and Tommy will kill each other

Another popular theory for Happy Valley’s ending will see BOTH Catherine and Tommy dead, as fans theorise they will kill each other.

A lot of fans think Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) might sacrifice herself in order to take Tommy Lee Royce down!

One viewer took to Reddit with their theory: “I think both Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine will die.

“I think she may kill herself and take him with her. To Catherine, it would be worth it to know he was gone.

“Maybe a face-off with a fight ending with both her and Tommy falling.”

Another fan took to Twitter with a similar theory: “Why do I feel like Catherine will sacrifice her life in some way so that Tommy is dealt with?

“Perhaps she ends up in prison herself? #HappyValley”

A third viewer said the same: “I think Catherine may sacrifice herself to take Tommy out once and for all #HappyValley.”

It would be heartbreaking, but is the only way for Happy Valley to end for both Catherine and Tommy to end up dead?

Ann Gallagher (Charlie Murphy) is another likely suspect to kill Tommy (Credit: BBC)

4. Could Ann kill Tommy?

Ann is another top suspect to finally take down Tommy. She would deserve the honour after Tommy kidnapped and raped her.

Fans think Ann might be the one to finally put an end to Tommy Lee Royce.

One fan tweeted: “I won’t be happy unless Ann Gallagher shoots Tommy in the head in the series finale.”

Another viewer shared: “I suspect Ann is going to be the one to send Tommy to Hell #HappyValley.”

With her police training, we think Ann is definitely capable of killing Tommy, and could have the right opportunity to do it too.

Plus Ann is with Catherine’s son Daniel, so she has another connection that might motivate her to kill Tommy.

Seeing Ann finally get revenge against Tommy would be a great ending…

Viewers are convinced Alison Garrs return must mean something… (Credit: BBC)

5. Happy Valley ending: Fans think Alison will kill Tommy

Another big fan theory follows Alison’s return to the show in series 3.

Fans think Alison’s return to the show must have a bigger meaning, especially when she returned once again in episode 4 to fix Catherine’s car.

Lots of fans have pointed out that Alison did kill her son, Daryl, before so we know she is capable of it.

One fan theorised: “Alison will get a bit of a redemption arc, either she’ll be the hero or help Catherine bring Tommy down.”

Another viewer added: “I’m hoping Alison is back because she’s going to return Catherine’s favour and save Catherine and Ryan’s lives, taking out Tommy Lee Royce.”

Viewers think Alison’s return must mean something, and that she is bound to have a role to play in the ending of the show.

Happy Valley fans think Ryan could kill Tommy in the ending of the show (Credit: BBC)

6. Will Ryan kill Tommy?

Viewers have also been predicting this ending since series 3 began: Ryan will kill his own father, Tommy Lee Royce.

Ryan has got closer to his father while visiting him in prison, but as Catherine pointed out earlier in the series, Ryan can easily research everything Tommy has done online.

And many fans think that if Ryan has to choose between saving Tommy or Catherine, he will choose his grandmother.

One fan tweeted: “#HappyValley predictions, Ryan will kill Tommy Lee Royce to protect his nan in a crazy standoff.”

Referring to a line Ryan said earlier in the show, one fan predicted: “After realising what happened between his mum and Tommy, Ryan kills Tommy saying, “Revenge is a dish best served cold”.

Another fan thinks Ryan killing Tommy could connect to Sally Wainwright waiting for Rhys Connah to age up.

They wrote: “Here’s my conclusion: Ryan will kill Tommy Lee Royce to protect Catherine, as the writer specifically waited till Ryan was 16 to film this last series.”

Ryan finally killing Tommy would be a full circle moment for the series. We think it’s a very big possibility as we head towards the end.

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

