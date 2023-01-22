James Norton provided a real-life ‘father figure’ to Happy Valley son

James Norton has worked with his on-screen son, Rhys Connah, since the young actor was just eight years old and James has reportedly acted as a “father figure” for his co-star.

The pair have formed a close relationship over the years with James playing villain Tommy Lee Royce on the show.

Happy Valley stars James Norton and Rhys Connah reportedly have a close relationship (Credit: BBC)

James Norton ‘turns’ on set of Happy Valley

James Norton has worked with Rhys Connah since he was just eight years old on the set of Happy Valley.

Rhys has returned as a teenager to the role of Ryan Cawood, the son of notorious Happy Valley criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

And the pair have a close relationship on set.

Rhys Connah was raised by his single mother and lives at home with her, his grandmother and his younger brother.

He is reportedly estranged from his father, but James has provided a “father figure” for the young actor.

And Rhys has been full of praise for his on-screen father. He told the BBC: “He brings so much to the character, like the energy.

“You see him on set between takes and he’s such a nice person, and then we’ll start filming and he’ll just instantly switch and there’s this psychopath.”

Tommy Lee Royce was reunited with son Ryan in episode 3 of Happy Valley (Credit: BBC)

James Norton and Rhys Connah’s close relationship

Rhys and James reunited for the Happy Valley series 3 premiere in December, where they were seen laughing and posing for photos together.

James previously praised his co-star on Good Morning Britain, saying: “He’s the kind of actor who you can’t really prepare. You go in and you take so much from him.

“He’s so instinctive and in the moment. Wonderful.”

With James as his mentor, it’s no doubt that Rhys is looking at a successful career ahead of him.

At just 16 years old, Rhys has already appeared in The White Princess and the 2019 film The Runaways alongside his Happy Valley role.

We can’t wait to see what he does next…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 22 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

